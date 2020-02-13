What you need to know
- OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS beta to OnePlus 7 Pros.
- The update brings with it the January 2020 security patch for Android.
- There are also a number of fixes and optimizations, as you'd expect.
Compared to the last open beta for OxygenOS, the Open Beta 9 currently rolling out to OnePlus 7 Pros is a little less exciting. While we got a brand-new one-handed mode via Open Beta 8 last month, this time around, OnePlus is focusing mostly on tweaks and fixes.
Here's the full changelog:
- System
- Enhanced one-hand usage for dialer app
- Optimized network for a better gaming experience
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.01
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Zen Mode V1.5.0
- Supported OnePlus Account login, synchronization of badges and historical data
- Weather
- Fixed the weather app crashing issue
Perhaps the most significant component of the update is the January 2020 security patch. OnePlus is more than a month behind Samsung, but hey, at least it's finally here. That's also quite the role reversal from just a few years ago, when Samsung was the one behind the curve in terms of software updates.
And, of course, the update contains the usual bunch of fixes and stability improvements you'd expect from almost any software release. Most notable among these might be the network improvements for gaming as well as the upgrades to the one-handed mode for the dialer app.
The beta is rolling out to OnePlus 7 Pros currently and should make its way to your device soon enough. If you really can't wait, though, you can always turn to the excellent Oxygen Updater app and download it manually.
