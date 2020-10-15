The stable OxygenOS 11 release is now rolling out to the OnePlus 8 series, and now we have a clearer understanding of when the Android 11-based update will be making its way to older OnePlus phones.

As confirmed by our friends over at Android Authority, OnePlus will start delivering the OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 to the OnePlus 7and 7T series starting in December. The update will be going out to the 7T series first, so it will be on the OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, and the 7T Pro McLaren before making its way to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.

OxygenOS 11 comes with a ton of new features, including an always-on display, new customization options, updates to Zen Mode, new font, dynamic backgrounds, ability to schedule dark mode, and a bolder visual interface that's very different to previous versions of the skin. OnePlus is clearly going after a mainstream audience with the changes to OxygenOS 11, but what hasn't changed is its commitment to rolling out timely updates.

The OnePlus 8T comes with the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 build out of the box, and with the OnePlus 7 and 7T series devices slated to pick up the stable update before the end of 2020, you won't have to wait too long to use all the new features in Android 11.