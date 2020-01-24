After a little trouble with the initial rollout of the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, the company is now back on track and pushing bug fixes for the devices. Lots of bug fixes.

On January 21, 2020, OnePlus announced the OxygenOS 10.3.1 update for the 6 and 6T models. Along with usual general bug fixes and improved system stability, the update also included several important improvements. For starters, OnePlus fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device with your fingerprint. It also took care of the problem with random disconnects when using a 5Ghz hotspot.

Speaking of hot spots, there was a fix for the device heating up while charging, cause that's not something your phone should be doing. Then, there were updates made to the camera and gallery, which should fix the camera crash issue and problems with videos and images not displaying properly in the Gallery app. The full changelog can be found below.

System

Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using a fingerprint

Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting device

Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging

Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz hotspot

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated security patch to 2019.12

Camera

Optimised the image preview time in the Pro mode

Fixed the camera crash issue

Gallery

Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in the gallery

Besides all the fixes, OxygenOS 10.3.1 also brings the Android security patch up to December 2019 on the OnePlus 6 and 6T. The update began rolling out on January 21, but OnePlus uses a staged rollout, so it may not have hit your device yet. If all goes well, it should be popping up on your device any time now, but if you can't wait, you can always try the third-party Oxygen Updater app and install it manually.