OnePlus has made significant strides when it comes to delivering updates, and the Chinese manufacturer is rolling out Android 10 to its latest devices. The OxygenOS 10 build based on Android 10 is now making its way to the OnePlus 7 series, introducing a host of new features.

Key among them is the gesture-based navigation — as Joe Maring found out earlier this month, OnePlus' implemention of gestures is better than Google. OxygenOS 10 also has a new Game Space feature that works as a unified hub for all your games, improvements to Ambient Display, tweaks to the UI, and much more.

Here's the full changelog: