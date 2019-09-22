What you need to know
- OxygenOS 10 is here, and it's rolling out to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.
- The update introduces new gestures, a hub for all your games, and spam filtering for the SMS app.
- The OTA is now available to a small set of users, with a wider rollout slated for the coming weeks.
OnePlus has made significant strides when it comes to delivering updates, and the Chinese manufacturer is rolling out Android 10 to its latest devices. The OxygenOS 10 build based on Android 10 is now making its way to the OnePlus 7 series, introducing a host of new features.
Key among them is the gesture-based navigation — as Joe Maring found out earlier this month, OnePlus' implemention of gestures is better than Google. OxygenOS 10 also has a new Game Space feature that works as a unified hub for all your games, improvements to Ambient Display, tweaks to the UI, and much more.
Here's how OnePlus continues to perfect OxygenOS year after year
Here's the full changelog:
- System
- Upgraded to Android 10
- Brand new UI design
- Enhanced location permissions for privacy
- New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings
- Full Screen Gestures
- Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
- Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps
- Game Space
- New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience
- Smart display
- Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Smart Display)
- Message
- Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)
As is usually the case with these things, the OTA update is now rolling out to a small section of the community, with a wider rollout slated for the coming days provided there are no bugs. Unlike previous OTA, there's no option to use a VPN to install the update as it is being randomly pushed to users and not limited to a particular region.
