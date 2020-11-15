Maybe this year's Black Friday is the year you finally upgrade your smartwatch! Amazon is one step ahead of you with an early Black Friday deal featuring a large variety of Garmin smartwatches with savings as much as 43% off. This is a daily deal that's part of Amazon's "Holiday Dash" deals event. It's one of several major sales going on today, so be sure to check out the whole event. These are some of the lowest prices we've ever seen, too, so grab yourself some fancy wrist equipment before they're gone.

The prices vary between $159 and $400. Get the Garmin vivomove HR for just $159, which is a match for its lowest price. Upgrade to the Fenix 5X Plus, which is $200 off its normal price and also a match for its lowest ever. Other options include savings like $55 off the Garmin Forerunner 735XT and $150 off the Garmin Fenix 5S.

One day to save Garmin Forerunner 735xt, fenis 5 and 5x, vivomove HR, and more smartwatches The sale includes a variety of styles and models with different features. The prices range from $159 to $400, but these are all much lower than the street prices for each model. The deals are only good through the end of the day. Up to 43% off See at Amazon

The least expensive option, the Garmin vvivomove HR is also probably the most stylish design. It looks a lot more like a regular watch than the other versions and lets you switch easily between a watch-only mode where the hands tell time and that's it and a smart mode that can do everything from display burnt calories to play music to estimate your heart rate with its wrist technology. That helps you preserve the battery life, too, with up to five days in smart mode but up to two weeks in watch mode. Other features include tracking your steps, distance, VO2 max, and wellness monitoring tools that can provide you a relaxation timer and help you manage stress.

The Garmin fenix 5X Plus is a multi-sport GPS smartwatch. It uses wrist-based tech to monitor your heart and includes color topography maps with trend line routing that help you find the best jogging paths. It even has a Pulse Ox acclimiation sensor that displays your estimated blood oxygen saturation levels, which is helpful when you're moving in higher altitudes. You can store and play up to 500 songs and connect to them through Bluetooth headphones. It also has a contactless payment solution with Garmin Pay. The battery life for this watch includes up to 20 days in smartwatch mode and 13 hours with GPS mode and music going.