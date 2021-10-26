When you think of wearables, rings don't usually come to mind, but Oura Health is still trying to make it a thing with the third-generation Oura Ring.

The wearable offers many of the features you'd find in some of the best fitness trackers but in a small, inconspicuous package. Despite its small size, it offers all-day tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, menstrual tracking, and even temperature sensors to help determine whether or not you might be sick.

Source: Oura Health

The Oura Ring's infrared sensor is now met with red and green LEDs that will enable more accurate sleep monitoring as well as SpO2 sensing, features that will be available in 2022.

Later this year, Oura Ring Gen3 will be able to monitor your heart rate during a workout and give you insights on how you can improve your training sessions, complete with a dashboard to show your metrics. And an upcoming Restorative Heart Rate feature will help you determine if you're resting enough and taking enough breaks throughout the day.

There's an increased focus on women's health with Period Predictions, which will use the temperature sensors to alert you six days before your next cycle and will adapt as it changes. Oura Health says this is just the start of its investment in women's health and family planning.

The ring can automatically detect 30 different activities and is also water-resistant so that you can take it for a swim. And with the Oura app, you'll have quick access to your metrics and more, including three scores that track your readiness, sleep, and activity. For those that rely on Apple Health and Google Fit, the app will automatically sync with either service so you can have your metrics in one place.