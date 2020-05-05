You don't have long left to get a gift for mom. Mother's Day is less than a week away but, if you're still looking for flowers, there's a sale at 1-800-Flowers that you need to check out. You can save as much as 40% there and its flowers and other gifts are still available for delivery in time for the big day on Sunday.

💐💐💐 Mother's Day Flowers 1-800-Flowers has the best selection of flowers and a wide selection of additional gifts to send along with them. Many products have discounts of up to 40%, too. Order now for contactless delivery while slots are still available for Mother's Day. Up to 40% off See at 1-800-Flowers

The 1-800-Flowers service uses local florists in your area to deliver the flowers you select online. This site has one of the best selections of all the flower delivery sites and the personalization options mean you can get something truly custom. It also has a large selection of other gifts to send along with them. If you want to send more than just flowers this Mother's Day, this is a great site to shop on.

We named 1-800-Flowers as one of the best flower delivery services and the limited-time Mother's Day discounts on flowers, baskets, candles, and more make it an even wiser choice. Customized bouquets are 15% off so you can create a bunch your mom will love. Alternatively, Mother's Day gift baskets are available as low as $42 and come packed with favorites like Dolcetto wafer rolls, Twinings tea, popcorn, snack mixes, and much more.

Currently, 1-800-Flowers is offering contactless deliveries with no signature required. You can even score free shipping on your order through the Celebrations Passport membership which offers free shipping and no service charges at a variety of sites including 1-800-Flowers for just $29.99 per year.