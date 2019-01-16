Mobile World Congress will be here before you know it, and as with every year, we're expecting to see a lot of exciting new innovations for the world of mobile tech. With a little over a month to go before the convention, Oppo has confirmed it'll use the event to show off its new 10x optical zoom camera for smartphones.

The camera will start out with an ultra-wide angle view of 15.9mm and can zoom all the way in for a telephoto-like shot of 159mm.

Oppo's claiming that the image quality will be "lossless" no matter how much you zoom, but as we've seen with phones like the LG V40 that offer additional wide-angle and telephoto lenses, there's usually still some degradation in photo quality compared to the main sensor.