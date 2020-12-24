What you need to know OPPO today completed the trifecta of its Reno 5 series.

The new OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ is the company's full-fledged flagship with a Snapdragon 865 and up to 12 GB of RAM.

The phone will be launching in China this month, though there's no word yet on availability in other markets.

Following the launch of the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro earlier this month, OPPO today completed the trio with the launch of the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G in China. And, yes, that name is an absolute mouthful and OPPO's marketing team really should know better — unless they wanted their phone's name to be a tongue twister.

Source: OPPO

Thankfully, while OPPO may have dropped the ball in its naming scheme, they more than make up for it with the stunning design and the truly flagship-worthy specs of this phone. Unlike the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro, which feature a Snapdragon 765G and a Dimensity 1000+ respectively, the Pro+ is powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest: a Snapdragon 865. At least until Xiaomi and Samsung launch their first Snapdragon 888 phones, that is. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Elsewhere, the Reno 5 Pro+ sports a quad-camera array, including Sony's 50MP IMX766 sensor. That's accompanied by a 16MP wide-angle camera, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The selfie shooter round front is a 32MP punch-hole affair, much like its cheaper siblings.

Aside from that camera cutout, though, the phone's 6.55-inch AMOLED display is nearly bezel-less, with the fingerprint sensor placed underneath. It's also a damn good screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It's also HDR10+ certified, and should offer a really vibrant color palette. The phone will be available in China later this month with two color options: Starry Dream Floating Night Shadow. If that makes no sense to you, let me translate: that's a purple gradient and the tried-and-tested black. The 8GB/128GB version will cost 3,999 yuan ($610), while the 12GB RAM/256GB will run you 4,499 yuan ($690). There's no word yet on availability outside China.