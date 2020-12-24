What you need to know
- OPPO today completed the trifecta of its Reno 5 series.
- The new OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ is the company's full-fledged flagship with a Snapdragon 865 and up to 12 GB of RAM.
- The phone will be launching in China this month, though there's no word yet on availability in other markets.
Following the launch of the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro earlier this month, OPPO today completed the trio with the launch of the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G in China. And, yes, that name is an absolute mouthful and OPPO's marketing team really should know better — unless they wanted their phone's name to be a tongue twister.
Thankfully, while OPPO may have dropped the ball in its naming scheme, they more than make up for it with the stunning design and the truly flagship-worthy specs of this phone. Unlike the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro, which feature a Snapdragon 765G and a Dimensity 1000+ respectively, the Pro+ is powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest: a Snapdragon 865. At least until Xiaomi and Samsung launch their first Snapdragon 888 phones, that is.
Elsewhere, the Reno 5 Pro+ sports a quad-camera array, including Sony's 50MP IMX766 sensor. That's accompanied by a 16MP wide-angle camera, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The selfie shooter round front is a 32MP punch-hole affair, much like its cheaper siblings.
Aside from that camera cutout, though, the phone's 6.55-inch AMOLED display is nearly bezel-less, with the fingerprint sensor placed underneath. It's also a damn good screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It's also HDR10+ certified, and should offer a really vibrant color palette.
The phone will be available in China later this month with two color options: Starry Dream Floating Night Shadow. If that makes no sense to you, let me translate: that's a purple gradient and the tried-and-tested black.
The 8GB/128GB version will cost 3,999 yuan ($610), while the 12GB RAM/256GB will run you 4,499 yuan ($690). There's no word yet on availability outside China.
OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G
OPPO's mid-range offering has a great display, fast charging speeds, and a sleek design, all powered by one of Qualcomm's most popular 5G chips.
