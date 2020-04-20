What you need to know
- OPPO has unveiled a new mid-range 5G phone, called the Find X2 Lite.
- The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset and features a 48MP quad-camera setup on the back.
- It is actually a rebranded variant of the Reno 3 Youth that was launched in China earlier this year.
OPPO has quietly launched (via GSMArena) a "new" 5G-enabled smartphone for global markets, dubbed the Find X2 Lite. While the phone's name suggests it is an all-new device, the Find X2 Lite is just a rebranded variant of the Reno 3 Youth that was launched in China in February this year.
The Find X2 Lite is powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Unlike the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, the Lite model features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and a 60Hz refresh rate.
At the rear, the Find X2 Lite is equipped with a quad-camera array featuring a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP "retro portrait style" lens. For selfies, the phone has a 32MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. Some of the other key features of the mid-range phone include a 4,025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the Find X2 Lite will ship with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out of the box.
The Find X2 Lite has only been launched in Portugal so far, where it has been listed by MediaMarkt for €499 ($541) in Moonlight Black and Pearl White color options. While it isn't available for purchase yet, we expect it to go on sale in Portugal, as well as a few other markets across Europe in the coming weeks.
Oppo Find X2 Pro review: Gunning for the Galaxy S20
Interview: We sat down with two 5G experts to debunk recent conspiracies
We sat down with two 5G experts to learn more about the technology and debunked a few myths along the way.
What Android game do you play the most?
With everyone stuck at home, there's a good chance you've been playing more games than usual. Is there a particular Android game you've been playing a lot of recently?
OnePlus 7T review, 6 months later: Get this instead of the OnePlus 8
The OnePlus 7T continues to be one of the fastest phones in the market, and with the device now selling for $499, it offers fantastic value. If you don't care about 5G just yet, this is the phone to get instead of the OnePlus 8.
Keep your Pixel 2 XL in pristine condition with these screen protectors
Nobody wants to deal with scratches on their smartphones, so it's important to get a screen protector. And with tempered glass protectors, you have a better chance at preventing a cracked screen. Keep the Pixel 2 XL's large display safe and secure with one of these tempered glass screen protectors!