The Find X2 Lite is powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Unlike the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro , the Lite model features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and a 60Hz refresh rate.

OPPO has quietly launched (via GSMArena ) a "new" 5G-enabled smartphone for global markets, dubbed the Find X2 Lite. While the phone's name suggests it is an all-new device, the Find X2 Lite is just a rebranded variant of the Reno 3 Youth that was launched in China in February this year.

At the rear, the Find X2 Lite is equipped with a quad-camera array featuring a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP "retro portrait style" lens. For selfies, the phone has a 32MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. Some of the other key features of the mid-range phone include a 4,025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the Find X2 Lite will ship with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out of the box.

The Find X2 Lite has only been launched in Portugal so far, where it has been listed by MediaMarkt for €499 ($541) in Moonlight Black and Pearl White color options. While it isn't available for purchase yet, we expect it to go on sale in Portugal, as well as a few other markets across Europe in the coming weeks.

