Both companies expect to launch the first device built as a result of this collaboration in the first half of 2020. James Wang, VP, Supply Chain of OPPO said:

Forget cameras and processing power, screens are the latest arena where the spec wars are being fought in the 2020s. Girding itself accordingly, OPPO is teaming up with renowned display firm Pixelworks to help develop displays on its new smartphones. The firm wants to "push the boundaries of high refresh rate displays with key technologies from Pixelworks that enhance motion appearance, color depth and clarity of smartphone displays."

It is our pleasure to be working closely with Pixelworks as OPPO Group companies prepare to shake up the mobile world with breakthrough imaging advancements that will redefine the standards of visual quality in smartphones, delivering experiences that are unforgettably smooth, immersive and authentic as life itself.

In related news, sister company OnePlus will also be working on advanced displays with many of the same priorities. With OPPO noting that the first fruits of its labor will be born in the first half of 2020, we may also see some of that collaborative effort trickle down to the OnePlus 8.

Aside from today's OPPO announcement, Pixelworks' technology has also powered devices like the Nokia 7.2 which we reviewed as having "a phenomenal display" which made "movies, TV shows, and YouTube clips that much more enjoyable". With the display technology being able to draw such accolades from a decidedly mid-market affair, it'll be interesting to see what Pixelworks can come up with when teaming up with OPPO.