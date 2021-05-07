OPPO's Find X3 Pro is one of the best Android phones that the company has released so far, featuring a gorgeous design and a fantastic 120Hz AMOLED display. To make it an even better alternative to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, OPPO has now promised that the Find X3 Pro will receive three years of software support.

OPPO confirmed to Dutch publication Android Planet that the Find X3 series phones will get an extra year of security updates. While OPPO doesn't have a great track record when it comes to software support, most of its phones receive security patches for up to two years. The report suggests OPPO is currently "testing" whether it would be viable to extend software support to four years for the Find X3 series. Samsung is currently the only Android OEM that promises up to four years of security updates.

Unlike Samsung, however, it doesn't look like OPPO plans to release more than two Android version upgrades for its best Android phones. Just like its previous flagships, the Find X3 series will only get two OS updates.

The Find X3 series launched with Android 11 out of the box, so they are guaranteed to receive the Android 12 and Android 13 updates.