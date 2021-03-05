As of January 2021, OPPO has risen to become the leading smartphone manufacturer in China, beating out its closest "competitor" Vivo and giants like Apple and Huawei. It's an impressive feat given how large China's market is, which was not too long ago dominated by Huawei. OPPO has taken the helm thanks to Huawei's ongoing U.S. sanctions, giving the company just the room it needed to propel ahead.

A look at OPPO's market share from Counterpoint Research (via 9to5Google) shows the recent trends in the company's growth relative to Huawei's decline. OPPO's 5G offerings saw a sharp rise around the same time Huawei began to drop following the loss of its powerful HiSilicon chips. Given OPPO's access to powerful U.S. chips like the recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the company has been able to provide a powerful alternative for Chinese consumers.