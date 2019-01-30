Xiaomi made its debut in the UK just two months ago, and now fellow Chinese phone manufacturer OPPO is bringing its latest devices to the country. At a launch event in London, OPPO announced that it is launching the Find X as well as the RX17 Pro and RX17 Neo in the UK, with all phones up for sale exclusively at Carphone Warehouse.

The Find X will be available in the UK for £799 ($1,018), with the device featuring a unique mechanised slider that hides both front and rear cameras. You get a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5, Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 16MP + 20MP cameras at the back, 25MP front camera, and a 3730mAh battery.

OPPO will be looking to go after Xiaomi in the UK.

The RX17 Pro, meanwhile, features a gorgeous gradient pattern at the back, and is powered by a Snapdragon 710. The phone has a 6.4-inch display along with a waterdrop cutout, 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, three cameras at the back with a 12MP primary sensor joined by a 20MP module and a TOF 3D camera, 25MP front shooter, and 3700mAh battery.

Interestingly, the RX17 Pro offers SuperVOOC flash charging that lets you charge the battery from flat to 40% in just 10 minutes. You'll be able to get your hands on the RX17 Pro in the UK for £549 ($700).

Finally, the RX17 Neo is the mid-range option, offering a 6.41-inch display, Snapdragon 660, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, dual 16MP + 2MP cameras at the back, 25MP front shooter, and a 3600mAh battery. The phone is going on sale for £319 ($405).

OPPO's debut in the UK is part of a broader push into Western markets, with the company now selling its devices in France, Spain, and Italy as well as a host of other European countries. Sales in the UK will kick off from February 13, with all three phones now up for pre-order at Carphone Warehouse.

