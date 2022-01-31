What you need to know
- OPPO is reportedly working on a clamshell foldable.
- The device will apparently be more affordable than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3.
- A follow-up to the Find N is said to be in the works as well.
Back in December, BBK-owned smartphone maker OPPO unveiled the Find N, its first-ever foldable. The company is now working on a clamshell foldable to take on Samsung, according to tipster Mukul Sharma and 91Mobiles.
The tipster claims OPPO's first flip folding phone will be all about value for money. While there's no word on just how affordable the device will be, it is tipped to arrive sometime in the third quarter of the year. Sadly, no other details regarding the upcoming foldable have been revealed.
It remains to be seen if the device will have the specs to challenge Samsung's best foldable phones. The foldable's name is also apparently yet to be finalized, although the report does confirm that it will be launched under OPPO's Find series.
Since Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 phones were launched in August last year, there's a good chance that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 would also arrive around the same time as OPPO's first clamshell foldable.
In addition to the clamshell foldable, OPPO is also said to be working on a successor to its flagship Find N. The phone is expected to be announced sometime early next year.
