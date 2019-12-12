The OPPO Find X, which was announced in June last year, was the first phone to boast a true "all-screen" design, made possible by motorized pop-up cameras. While a successor to the Find X wasn't launched this year, OPPO has now confirmed (via XDA Developers) that it is working on the Find X2 and expects to unveil the flagship phone sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

Like most flagship phones that will be released next year, the Find X2 will run on a Snapdragon 865 chipset. Weirdly, even though the phone will have a Snapdragon X55 5G modem, OPPO says the upcoming flagship will only support sub-6GHz 5G frequencies and not mmWave.

Along with Qualcomm's latest flagship mobile processor, OPPO's Find X will bring a few other new features to the table. According to the company, Find X2 will have a much better display than its predecessor. The upcoming phone's display will boast a higher refresh rate, higher resolution, improved dynamic range, as well as a wider color gamut.