What you need to know
- OPPO has confirmed that a successor to the Find X will be launched in Q1 2020.
- The Find X2 will be powered by Qualcomm's new flagship mobile processor, the Snapdragon 865.
- In addition to the Snapdragon 865, the flagship phone will also come with an improved display and an all-new custom image sensor from Sony.
The OPPO Find X, which was announced in June last year, was the first phone to boast a true "all-screen" design, made possible by motorized pop-up cameras. While a successor to the Find X wasn't launched this year, OPPO has now confirmed (via XDA Developers) that it is working on the Find X2 and expects to unveil the flagship phone sometime in the first quarter of 2020.
Like most flagship phones that will be released next year, the Find X2 will run on a Snapdragon 865 chipset. Weirdly, even though the phone will have a Snapdragon X55 5G modem, OPPO says the upcoming flagship will only support sub-6GHz 5G frequencies and not mmWave.
Along with Qualcomm's latest flagship mobile processor, OPPO's Find X will bring a few other new features to the table. According to the company, Find X2 will have a much better display than its predecessor. The upcoming phone's display will boast a higher refresh rate, higher resolution, improved dynamic range, as well as a wider color gamut.
The Find X2 will also feature a custom-made camera sensor from Sony, which will feature "All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF" technology. Thanks to a new pixel structure, Sony's 2x2 on-chip lens solution enables the use of all imaging pixels as phase detection pixels. As a result, the sensor can focus on even small objects with high accuracy.
What remains to be seen, however, is if the OPPO Find X2 will be the company's first phone to use the under-display camera technology that it showcased at the OPPO INNO Day event earlier this week.
