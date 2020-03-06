What you need to know OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro are now official, with both phones powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Both phones feature a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED screen with stereo sound.

The Find X2 Pro has two 48MP cameras at the back, and a 13MP zoom lens with 10x hybrid zoom.

Both devices are the first from OPPO to offer 65W fast charging, with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charger bundled in the box.

OPPO's Find X was the first phone to feature a retractable mechanism for both the front and rear cameras, and the brand is taking a different route with the second-gen model. The Find X2 series has been unveiled in China, and the retractable module is making way for powerful sensors and an array of new features, including IP68 water resistance, a first for the brand. What makes the Find X2 that much more enticing is that most of these features should make their way to the OnePlus 8 series later this year. OPPO shares a lot of parts with its sister company OnePlus, and the OnePlus 8 is already confirmed to feature a 120Hz display. So it is entirely possible that we could see a lot of the new additions — like the IP68 rating and new camera tech — on the OnePlus 8. Let's get started with the Find X2 and X2 Pro. As there's no retractable module anymore, both devices come with a hole-punch cutout that's located on the top left side of the screen. The display is of particular interest this year, as both phones feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel at a QHD+ resolution (3168 x 1440). Samsung also has 120Hz screens on its Galaxy S20 series, but the high refresh rate is limited to FHD+ resolution. By offering a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, OPPO ekes out a slender lead over Samsung. OPPO says the maximum brightness in auto mode can go up to 1200nits, and that each panel is "professionally calibrated" before leaving the factory. The brand is also touting the A+ rating from DisplayMate as a point of differentiation for its panels this year. Finally, there's a dedicated O1 Ultra Vision Engine display chip that's designed to deliver better video performance. You'll be able to stream Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video at 60fps on the phone, with Tencent Sports facilitating 120fps playback. The Find X2 and X2 Pro also feature stereo speakers, making them that much more enticing for media consumption. The screen itself is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 6.