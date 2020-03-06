What you need to know
- OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro are now official, with both phones powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset.
- Both phones feature a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED screen with stereo sound.
- The Find X2 Pro has two 48MP cameras at the back, and a 13MP zoom lens with 10x hybrid zoom.
- Both devices are the first from OPPO to offer 65W fast charging, with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charger bundled in the box.
OPPO's Find X was the first phone to feature a retractable mechanism for both the front and rear cameras, and the brand is taking a different route with the second-gen model. The Find X2 series has been unveiled in China, and the retractable module is making way for powerful sensors and an array of new features, including IP68 water resistance, a first for the brand.
What makes the Find X2 that much more enticing is that most of these features should make their way to the OnePlus 8 series later this year. OPPO shares a lot of parts with its sister company OnePlus, and the OnePlus 8 is already confirmed to feature a 120Hz display. So it is entirely possible that we could see a lot of the new additions — like the IP68 rating and new camera tech — on the OnePlus 8.
Let's get started with the Find X2 and X2 Pro. As there's no retractable module anymore, both devices come with a hole-punch cutout that's located on the top left side of the screen. The display is of particular interest this year, as both phones feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel at a QHD+ resolution (3168 x 1440). Samsung also has 120Hz screens on its Galaxy S20 series, but the high refresh rate is limited to FHD+ resolution.
By offering a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, OPPO ekes out a slender lead over Samsung.
OPPO says the maximum brightness in auto mode can go up to 1200nits, and that each panel is "professionally calibrated" before leaving the factory. The brand is also touting the A+ rating from DisplayMate as a point of differentiation for its panels this year. Finally, there's a dedicated O1 Ultra Vision Engine display chip that's designed to deliver better video performance.
You'll be able to stream Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video at 60fps on the phone, with Tencent Sports facilitating 120fps playback. The Find X2 and X2 Pro also feature stereo speakers, making them that much more enticing for media consumption. The screen itself is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 6.
The Find X2 Pro has three camera sensors at the back: a primary 48MP camera joined by another 48MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP zoom lens. The primary lens is a Sony IMX689, a customized version of the IMX586 that was featured on most value flagships last year. OPPO says the 1/1.43-inch sensor size of the IMX689 makes it the largest 48MP module in the industry, and the Find X2 Pro is the first phone in the world to support all-pixel omnidirectional PDAF and 12-bit photo capture.
The secondary 48MP wide-angle lens has a 120-degree field-of-view, and you'll be able to shoot video using the wide-angle lens out of the box. There's no 8K video here, but the Find X2 Pro lets you shoot 4K at 60fps video and comes with 10-bit video recording. You'll also be able to take macro shots as close as 3cm away from the subject.
More: OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro full specs
Finally, the 13MP lens delivers a hybrid zoom factor of 10x, and it can go up to 60x digitally. OPPO says it is using an "image multi-focus fusion technology and an ultra-resolution algorithm" to deliver the same color balance across all three cameras. The Find X2 has a 48MP IMX586 primary lens joined by a 12MP wide-angle and the first-gen 13MP zoom lens.
Coming to the hardware, both the Find X2 and X2 Pro are powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, and you get up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Both phones also offer IP68 dust and water resistance, and feature larger vibration motors for better feedback. Both phones also have global 5G connectivity as well as Wi-Fi 6, and on the software front you get ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.
65W fast charging is a fantastic addition, and it can fully charge the Find X2 Pro in just 38 minutes.
On the charging front, the Find X2 and X2 Pro feature OPPO's brand new 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. This isn't the first time we're seeing 65W fast charging, as the Realme X50 Pro — which licenses OPPO's standard — features the same charging tech.
The Find X2 has a 4200mAh battery, with the X2 Pro featuring a slightly larger 4260mAh battery, and OPPO says that you'll be able to fully charge the battery on the X2 Pro in just 38 minutes with the bundled 65W charger. I used the 65W charger on the X50 Pro, and it fundamentally changes how you charge your phone. A charge from zero to 70% takes just 20 minutes, and that means you never have to leave the Find X2 plugged in overnight.
The Find X2 is available with a ceramic finish, and for the X2 Pro OPPO is introducing a vegan leather option in an exciting orange color. If the official renders are any indication, the vegan leather option is the way to go, but if you're not a fan of the flashy color, you will be able to pick up the Find X2 Pro in a ceramic option as well.
Both phones will make their way to the UK and other global markets at a later date, so stay tuned. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on the Find X2 and X2 Pro?
