When it comes to home security, having eyes in as many places as possible definitely helps you feel secure. However, security cameras can be expensive. Ring is one of the leading brands in home security technology and the Ring Stick Up Cam Wired is only $124.99, on sale for 31% off from its original price of $179.99 for Prime Day!

Ring Stick Up Cam Wired

The Ring Stick Up Cam is down to its all-time lowest price thanks to this limited-time Prime Day sale. It is slightly delayed for shipping, but at this price it's worth the wait.

$124.99 $179.99 $55 off

This camera can go anywhere! Ring provides two power cable options. One is meant to be used indoors and is a bit shorter, and the other is a heavier duty cable that's much longer and meant to be used for installing the camera outdoors. The included base can mount the camera from a ceiling to a wall, or allow you to set it on a shelf, depending on your preference. Ring even includes everything you need to install the camera (except a drill), which makes the process that much easier.

When it comes to the Ring Stick Up Cam, you don't even need to be invested in the Ring ecosystem to purchase it. The camera offers a ton of features, including customizable motion zones, notifications, and more. You're also purchasing something that's well-made, and designed to last. Ring has continued to push new features and make software improvements for its entire lineup, so this is a great addition to any system or a perfect place to start.

