While the internet has recently been abuzz with rumors that OnePlus will finally be jumping onto the truly wireless bandwagon with the latest generation of its Bullets Wireless earbuds, prepare to be disappointed when the company's April 14 launch of the OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus Z comes around.

Images of the earbuds leaked by Evan Blass (via 9to5Google), who has a spectacular record when it comes to airing tech companies' secrets, show that the Bullets Wireless Z are also connected by a cable, much like their predecessors.

In our review of the Bullets Wireless 2, we found the earphones to be an excellent buy, but in a year when almost everyone major player in the tech world is releasing truly wireless earbuds, the Bullets Wireless Z will certainly seem dated, at least in appearance, with their cabled design.

The good news, though, is that they will at least be available in more colors than before. Blass' leaks show that the earbuds will be available in a choice of green, blue, black, or white. What other changes this revamp will bring, especially in terms of specs, we don't know yet. We won't have to wait long to find out, though, as they're slated for launch later this month on April 14.