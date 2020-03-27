OnePlus announced a new initiative called IDEAS earlier this month, allowing OnePlus fans to submit their suggestions for new software features and win prizes. The company today revealed on Twitter that the "top idea" from its customers so far has been Always On Display. Even though nearly all flagship phones that OnePlus has launched in the last few years feature AMOLED displays, they do not support the Always On Display feature.

The top IDEA is Always-On Display. We hear you, and our OS Product team has replied: it's on our roadmap. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 27, 2020

The OnePlus product team has now confirmed that the feature is on its roadmap, which means the company may finally add Always On Display support to its phones sometime later this year. OnePlus says it is currently working on a "test applied to the power consumption of the AOD in a device with a higher refresh rate display." Since the feature hurts battery life, OnePlus wants to fine-tune AOD to ensure that it is perfectly optimized before being rolled out to users.

Sadly, however, OnePlus hasn't revealed any additional details. There is no word on which OnePlus phones will receive the feature or when it will start rolling out to users.

While no OnePlus phone supports Always On Display currently, several OnePlus phones gained support for Google Assistant's ambient mode feature last month. The ambient mode screen lets users access information such as their schedule and the weather whenever the phone is being charged. It can also turn a phone into a digital photo frame and lets you control your smart devices as well as music playback.