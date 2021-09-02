What you need to know
- A new update is rolling out to the OnePlus Watch today.
- The update adds a special 'Spotify music mode' along with four new watch faces.
- OnePlus is also providing a few optimizations to improve sleep detection and vibration intensity.
If you were hoping that the OnePlus Watch was going to end up as one of the best Android smartwatches, you're in luck. Another update is rolling out to the Watch, bringing with it a dedicated Spotify 'music mode' to let you sync Spotify playlists, along with four new watch faces. But perhaps even more importantly, the update includes improved optimizations for sleep tracking.
Along with the new watch faces and sleep optimization, OnePlus also makes it possible to view navigation directions right from your wrist. This is one of those quality-of-life features that makes it easier to know where you need to go instead of just grabbing your OnePlus 9 Pro or other Android phones.
The entire changelog of the B.65 update was posted to the OnePlus Forums, as users began receiving the update:
- New features
- Spotify music mode, sync your Spotify playlist.
- Support real-time display of some navigation, easy to watch the navigation by raising your hand.
- Add 4 new watch faces, enjoy your new style!
- Support mobile phone alarm reminder linkage.
- Workout
- Optimize the sleep algorithm and make sleep detection smarter.
- The vibration intensity can be adjusted in the watch setting to experience stronger vibration reminders.
This update comes a little more than a month after the last one, which attempted to fix problems surrounding inconsistent GPS readings. It seems that despite its shortcomings in using RTOS over Wear OS, the OnePlus Watch continues to be a success. The smartwatch is regularly "out of stock" on the OnePlus website, so it's clear that the popularity of the wearable is high.
If you're looking for the update on your OnePlus Watch, it should arrive in the next few days. You will receive a notification once it's available for download, or you can check for an update yourself by heading into the OnePlus Health app with your Watch paired to your phone.
Slowly improving
OnePlus Watch
Slow and steady might win the race
After a disappointing display when it was released, the OnePlus Watch has rebounded recently, as it is receiving its second major update. This time around, you can sync your favorite Spotify playlist to the wearable, along with enjoying a few new watch faces.
