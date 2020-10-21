OnePlus' upcoming Nord N10 5G could look a lot like the OnePlus 8T

OnePlus is expected to announce two new Nord phones at a virtual event on October 26. While no renders of the upcoming phones have leaked so far, a new leak suggests the upcoming mid-range Nord N10 5G will look a whole lot like the OnePlus 8T.

A sketch posted by tipster Max J on Twitter reveals the Nord N10 5G will have a near-identical camera bump on the back as the 8T. Like the OnePlus 8T, the Nord N10 5G will come equipped with a quad-camera setup. The setup will include a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP auxiliary sensors. Aside from the 8T-like camera bump, the image also suggests the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be available in Blue.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will feature a Snapdragon 690 processor under the hood, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Along with the Nord N10 5G, OnePlus is also expected to unveil the entry-level Nord N100 next week. The phone will have a 6.52-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, and a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP main sensor. Its standout feature, however, will be its massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Unlike the OnePlus Nord, both the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 will be launched in the U.S. While the Nord N10 5G will be priced under $400, the Nord N100 will be available for around $200.