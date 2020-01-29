Whether it's the black prototype or the 'papaya' yellow model OnePlus showed off at CES 2020, there's no denying it: the Concept One is one sexy phone. And if you're like me and couldn't make your way to Las Vegas earlier this month, the company has some good news for you: it's bringing the phone to you!

Terms and conditions apply, of course. (When do they not?) The Concept One World Tour is only hitting ten cities across Europe, the U.S., and India. Unfortunately, and much to this writer's dismay, the warm heart of Africa was excluded by the heartless overlords at OnePlus.

Those of you in the bustling capitals of Europe, however, are in for a treat. The company is planning a whirlwind tour that takes the phone around the world in 80 12 days, starting with Seattle on February 5th. Here's the full itinerary:

North America

Seattle, US

February 6, 2020 | 6:30pm

Europe

Paris, France

February 5, 2020 | 6:00pm

Cologne, Germany

February 7, 2020 | 5:30pm

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

February 12, 2020

McLaren HQ, Woking, UK

February 13, 2020

Helsinki, Finland

February 17, 2020 | 5:00pm

Copenhagen, Denmark

February 19, 2020

India

Delhi

February 8, 2020

Mumbai

February 8, 2020

Bangalore

February 8, 2020

The Concept One, while not pushing any boundaries in terms of performance or form factor, does exhibit OnePlus' newfound obsession with ECMF (electronic colors, materials, and finish) technology, which incorporates electronic components into the external design of the phone.

The end result is something like the electrochromic glass panel found on the Concept One, whose opacity can be adjusted on the fly to make the cameras underneath it 'invisible'.

If you're one of the lucky few living in those ten cities, you can head over to OnePlus' forums for instructions on how to RSVP for the upcoming events.

