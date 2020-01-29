What you need to know
- OnePlus is taking the Concept One on a world tour.
- It'll show off the experimental device in ten cities, starting February 5.
- The phone includes an electrochromic glass panel that can 'hide' the camera array on its back.
Whether it's the black prototype or the 'papaya' yellow model OnePlus showed off at CES 2020, there's no denying it: the Concept One is one sexy phone. And if you're like me and couldn't make your way to Las Vegas earlier this month, the company has some good news for you: it's bringing the phone to you!
Terms and conditions apply, of course. (When do they not?) The Concept One World Tour is only hitting ten cities across Europe, the U.S., and India. Unfortunately, and much to this writer's dismay, the warm heart of Africa was excluded by the heartless overlords at OnePlus.
Those of you in the bustling capitals of Europe, however, are in for a treat. The company is planning a whirlwind tour that takes the phone around the world in
80 12 days, starting with Seattle on February 5th. Here's the full itinerary:
North America
- Seattle, US
- February 6, 2020 | 6:30pm
Europe
- Paris, France
February 5, 2020 | 6:00pm
Cologne, Germany
February 7, 2020 | 5:30pm
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
February 12, 2020
McLaren HQ, Woking, UK
February 13, 2020
Helsinki, Finland
February 17, 2020 | 5:00pm
Copenhagen, Denmark
- February 19, 2020
India
- Delhi
February 8, 2020
Mumbai
February 8, 2020
Bangalore
- February 8, 2020
The Concept One, while not pushing any boundaries in terms of performance or form factor, does exhibit OnePlus' newfound obsession with ECMF (electronic colors, materials, and finish) technology, which incorporates electronic components into the external design of the phone.
The end result is something like the electrochromic glass panel found on the Concept One, whose opacity can be adjusted on the fly to make the cameras underneath it 'invisible'.
If you're one of the lucky few living in those ten cities, you can head over to OnePlus' forums for instructions on how to RSVP for the upcoming events.
OnePlus Concept One hands-on: This McLaren Edition has an invisible camera
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The EU will follow the UK's example in not banning Huawei
The EU will not block Huawei equipment from member states' 5G networks. Instead, it has opted for a limited approach aimed at threat mitigation, urging member states to not rely on high-risk suppliers.
Are Android phones 'safe' from viruses & for banking?
No online device is really safe, but your Android phone gets pretty darn close.
Is it better to buy new or used smartphones?
When buying a phone, there's a big decision you need to make — whether to get a new phone or something that's used. Our AC forum members recently shared their thoughts on this topic, and this is what they had to say.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!