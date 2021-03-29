What you need to know
- The Nord SE was slated to launch shortly after the OnePlus 9 series.
- It's unknown as to why the Nord SE was removed from the company's release schedule.
- The OnePlus Nord 2 could be launched sooner than originally anticipated.
Late last year, we reported on a supposed "Special Edition" version of the OnePlus Nord that was expected to launch shortly after the OnePlus 9 was released. Now that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have been unveiled in all of their glory, we were turning our eyes to see what was next for OnePlus.
A new rumor courtesy of Max Jambor, claims that OnePlus has scrapped the idea of a OnePlus Nord SE altogether. The device was expected to feature the company's Warp Charge 65, which was introduced with the OnePlus 8T, and is capable of charging a 4,500mAh battery from 0-100% in less than 40 minutes. Another differentiating feature of the Nord SE was the decision to use an AMOLED display panel, just like the standard OnePlus Nord, but better than the LCD options from the Nord N10 5G and N100.
Jambor states that his source could not provide any details as to why the Nord SE was cancelled, only stating that it could have something to do with the impending OnePlus Nord 2 launch. The company has been rumored to be working on the true successor to the original Nord, which turned plenty of heads with its mid-range prowess and sleek design. And with the success of the Nord N10 5G and N100, it would almost feel like a cash grab in between the launch of the OnePlus 9 and the Nord 2.
It seems that while we await the arrival of the Nord 2, OnePlus could launch a separate Nord-branded device in the OnePlus Nord N1 5G. Rumors are scarce for the budget-friendly handset, other than the fact that we can expect to see it launch in the second half of 2021. Until then, we'll have to wait and see what's in store for the next Nord device and whether it can dethrone the Moto G Power (2020) as one of the best cheap Android phones.
The most value
OnePlus 9
Flat display, fast processor, and wireless charging
The OnePlus 9 may not be the most flashy phone of the year, but it brings many of the same features you would want from a 2021 flagship. Between its gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, along with the Hasselblad software and the new 48MP camera, there's a lot to like here. Oh, and OnePlus finally brought wireless charging to its entry-level flagship.
