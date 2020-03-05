What you need to know
- OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus Doorstep repair service in six cities across India.
- Customers can request doorstep service from the OnePlus Care app.
- The company has also opened two new exclusive repair centers in Kolkata and Indore.
With an aim to bring a convenient repair experience to its customers in India, OnePlus today announced the launch of the new OnePlus doorstep repair service in the country. A pilot program for the doorstep repair service was launched a few months back in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Thanks to the new on-site repair service, OnePlus customers in select cities across India will no longer have to worry about shipping their device for repair or head to a service center.
The OnePlus doorstep repair service is now available in the following six Indian cities:
- Delhi
- Mumbai
- Bangalore
- Chennai
- Hyderabad
- Pune
OnePlus customers in these cities can request a repair engineer to visit their location by booking a repair using the OnePlus Care app. To submit a request, open the OnePlus Care app and select the "Book a Repair" option. Next, select your OnePlus device and provide your area PIN code. Now select "Get an engineer to visit your location" and provide your address. Your service request will be submitted after you tap on "Save this."
In addition to the new doorstep service, OnePlus has also announced that it now has two new exclusive repair centers in Kolkata and Indore. The company expects to open three new exclusive repair centers in Aurangabad, Baroda, and Lucknow within the first half of this year.
