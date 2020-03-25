What you need to know
- OnePlus' mobile payments service has been launched in China.
- Currently, the new payment service is only available on OnePlus 7T series phones.
- The service is expected to become available in India and the U.S. eventually.
In September last year, when it launched the OnePlus 7T series phones, the Chinese smartphone maker announced that its mobile payment service would arrive in 2020. The OnePlus Pay mobile payment service is finally official, although it is currently live only for users in China.
As per a report from GizChina, OnePlus Pay is now available inside the "Wallet" app on the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro phones. Users can also double-press the power button to quickly access the OnePlus Pay. After entering their card details and activating the service, users will be able to make payments using their phones at POS terminals supporting NFC-based payments.
The payment service currently supports savings cards from Guangfa Bank, Minsheng Bank, and SPDB. Credit cards from Guangfa Bank and SPDB are also supported. While OnePlus Pay only works with OnePlus 7T phones currently, the company's older flagship phones are expected to gain support for the NFC-based mobile payment service sometime in the near future.
As for regional availability, OnePlus Pay is likely to make its way to a few countries outside China in the future, including India and the U.S. Sadly, however, OnePlus hasn't confirmed any timeline for the launch of the payment service in global markets yet.
