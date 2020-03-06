OnePlus is now reaching out to its most engaged audience, forum posters, to get feedback on how it should evolve its software experience. OxygenOS, praised for being one of the best and most useful Android software skins beside Google's, might now end up being shaped with advice from community members. OnePlus will rank ideas by which ones get the most likes with the top five ideas set to be discussed, reviewed, and replied to by the software team. Feasible ideas might be adopted into future OxygenOS releases.

From OnePlus' forums, as shared by the folks over at 9to5Google:

Over the years, our Community has gathered thousands of amazing OnePlus users who are dedicated to helping us improve our products and even our brand. That's why we always explore new ways to better hear from our Community. Today, we are thrilled to introduce a new platform – IDEAS. IDEAS was created so that you, our OnePlus users, can share your feedback on ways to improve the OnePlus product experience for everyone. Unlike other existing feedback channels, this is a platform where every OnePlus user can comment on an idea or show their support by voting for it!

It's not a novel idea, Microsoft famously does it with its Windows Insider Program. The difference here is that OnePlus is offering rewards for users who get their ideas adopted including a VIP Ticket to an upcoming OnePlus event along wth a round trip with a one-night accommodation provided.

You can check out the full terms and conditions from OnePlus's IDEAS forum post.