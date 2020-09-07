What you need to know
- The OnePlus Nord has started receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.7 update.
- It comes with a few camera, display, and connectivity improvements.
- Unlike the OnePlus 8 series, however, the Nord is still on the July 2020 Android security patch.
OnePlus has started rolling out yet another new software update for the OnePlus Nord. The latest OxygenOS 10.5.7 update brings a few more improvements to the mid-range phone, including enhanced video stabilization when shooting 4K 60fps videos using the primary front-facing camera.
According to the official changelog for the latest update, it also includes improvements to the performance of the macro camera, general power consumption, Bluetooth connection stability, and voice call stability. Additionally, OnePlus has made some changes to the phone's display calibration with this update.
Here's the official changelog:
Power
- Improved general power consumption
Camera
- Improved 4k 60 FPS video stabilization of front camera
- Improved image clarity of macro camera
Display
- Improved general display calibration
Bluetooth
- Improved Bluetooth connection stability
Network
- Improved voice call stability
What is quite disappointing, however, is that the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord doesn't bring a newer Android security patch. The Nord still remains on the July 2020 patch, while Samsung and a few other Android OEMs have already started rolling out the September 2020 patch to their phones.
The OxygenOS 10.5.7 update is currently available only for a small number of Nord users, but OnePlus expects to begin a broader rollout within the next few days. Those of you who do not want to wait for the OTA update can grab it using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.
