OnePlus NordSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

What you need to know

  • The OnePlus Nord has started receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.7 update.
  • It comes with a few camera, display, and connectivity improvements.
  • Unlike the OnePlus 8 series, however, the Nord is still on the July 2020 Android security patch.

OnePlus has started rolling out yet another new software update for the OnePlus Nord. The latest OxygenOS 10.5.7 update brings a few more improvements to the mid-range phone, including enhanced video stabilization when shooting 4K 60fps videos using the primary front-facing camera.

According to the official changelog for the latest update, it also includes improvements to the performance of the macro camera, general power consumption, Bluetooth connection stability, and voice call stability. Additionally, OnePlus has made some changes to the phone's display calibration with this update.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

Here's the official changelog:

Power

  • Improved general power consumption

Camera

  • Improved 4k 60 FPS video stabilization of front camera
  • Improved image clarity of macro camera

Display

  • Improved general display calibration

Bluetooth

  • Improved Bluetooth connection stability

Network

  • Improved voice call stability

What is quite disappointing, however, is that the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord doesn't bring a newer Android security patch. The Nord still remains on the July 2020 patch, while Samsung and a few other Android OEMs have already started rolling out the September 2020 patch to their phones.

The OxygenOS 10.5.7 update is currently available only for a small number of Nord users, but OnePlus expects to begin a broader rollout within the next few days. Those of you who do not want to wait for the OTA update can grab it using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.

OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord is arguably the most impressive mid-range Android phone released so far this year. It comes with a vibrant 90Hz AMOLED display, solid hardware, a decent 48MP main camera, and great battery life with 30W fast charging.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.