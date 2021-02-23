What you need to know
- The OnePlus Nord N10 5G now supports hands-free Alexa.
- It's available to OnePlus Nord N10 5G phones sold in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.
- A selection of other OnePlus phones already support this feature.
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is one of OnePlus's cheapest phones, bringing the best of OnePlus and Android into a package that aims lower than the ambitious OnePlus Nord. Now, the company has confirmed the inclusion of a new value-add, hands-free Alexa.
While Alexa does exist on Android as a discrete app, users are unable to use it as a virtual assistant to the degree that Google Assistant can be used. For instance, I can place my Pixel on the desk and say "Hey Google" to issue a series of commands to it. I cannot do the same for Alexa unless I'm using one of Amazon's phones marketed with Alexa built-in. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G isn't one of those phones. Curiously, the phone now supports it.
XDA Developers report OnePlus confirming the rollout after a tip received recently. If you're using a OnePlus Nord N10 5G purchased in select European markers including or the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, you'll be able to use this integration pretty much brought out of the box.
Other phones that support this include the regular OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus 8 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 10 T series, and the Motorola One Zoom,
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a fairly competent phone. It won't blow your socks off, and it's fairly mediocre compared to something like the Pixel 4a. Yet, it's managed to build on its company's brand and drive sales in the U.S's carrier-driven markets. it may not be for everyone, but it's sure made an impression on its target audience.
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
The Nord N10 5G is still very much a budget phone, but it punches higher than the weaker N100. There's 5G, the screen is FullHD+ with a 90Hz refresh rate, and it has a bit more RAM and a more comfortable 128GB of base storage. A little more would get you a OnePlus Nord though, but the N10 5G is competent on its own.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Little Nightmares 2 on Stadia masters the art of unsettling tension
Little Nightmares 2 is one of the most perfect sequels I've ever played because it builds on exactly what made its predecessor so great and improves everything from top to bottom while still feeling fresh and terrifying.
A foldable Pixel could be released sooner than you think
A new report claims Google has ordered foldable OLED panels from Samsung Display for an upcoming Pixel phone. The foldable Pixel is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of the year.
RCS vs. SMS vs. iMessage: What's the difference?
RCS, SMS, iMessage. All three share a piece of the texting pie in 2021, but why? Here's a closer look at what each brings to the table.
Get connected with these Alexa compatible security cameras
Home security cameras are growing in popularity because they're functional and adding Alexa is a great way to get even more out of yours. Here are the best Alexa compatible security cameras available right now.