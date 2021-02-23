The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is one of OnePlus's cheapest phones, bringing the best of OnePlus and Android into a package that aims lower than the ambitious OnePlus Nord. Now, the company has confirmed the inclusion of a new value-add, hands-free Alexa.

While Alexa does exist on Android as a discrete app, users are unable to use it as a virtual assistant to the degree that Google Assistant can be used. For instance, I can place my Pixel on the desk and say "Hey Google" to issue a series of commands to it. I cannot do the same for Alexa unless I'm using one of Amazon's phones marketed with Alexa built-in. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G isn't one of those phones. Curiously, the phone now supports it.

XDA Developers report OnePlus confirming the rollout after a tip received recently. If you're using a OnePlus Nord N10 5G purchased in select European markers including or the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, you'll be able to use this integration pretty much brought out of the box.

Other phones that support this include the regular OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus 8 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 10 T series, and the Motorola One Zoom,

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a fairly competent phone. It won't blow your socks off, and it's fairly mediocre compared to something like the Pixel 4a. Yet, it's managed to build on its company's brand and drive sales in the U.S's carrier-driven markets. it may not be for everyone, but it's sure made an impression on its target audience.