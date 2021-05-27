OnePlus is increasingly focusing on the Nord series to bolster its sales momentum. The OnePlus Nord debuted nearly a year ago and is still one of the best cheap Android phones available in 2021; it continues to sell incredibly well in markets like India.

OnePlus says that sales in India increased by 200% in Q4 2020 — following the introduction of the Nord — with that number rising to 300% in Q1 2021. Clearly, the Nord as a product resonated with users in the country, and OnePlus is now aiming to follow it up with a new launch in the series, the Nord CE 5G.

The Nord CE 5G will make its global debut in India on June 10, and OnePlus will also introduce a new TV in the U series at the event — with new wireless earbuds slated to launch later in the year (likely with the Nord 2). OnePlus is calling it a "summer launch event," and ahead of the announcement, I attended a media roundtable with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau to learn more about the company's plans for the Nord series and its strategy going forward.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau says the Nord CE 5G will be an 'excellent overall product' for India.

While we didn't get many details on the hardware front, Lau said that the Nord CE 5G will embody the "characteristic of the Nord series," and that the product will "deliver beyond expectations." Leaks point to a camera housing that's in line with the OnePlus 9 series, with large rings around the camera modules.

As for why OnePlus ventured into the mid-range segment with the Nord series, Lau noted that it was to make its devices more accessible to a mainstream audience. With its numbered flagships starting off at over ₹40,000 ($550), OnePlus needed a more budget-focused option, and that led to the Nord.

"Looking at the overall Indian market, the ₹30,000 ($412) price level and above account for just 5% of the total market. That means over 90% of the market can't have access to OnePlus products," said Lau. "Thinking about this, I looked back at the OnePlus One and how significant it was that we launched it for ₹22,000 and how well it resonated with the market at the time."

"Over time, as flagships have gotten more expensive, only a certain amount of the market was addressable. Our core principles is to deliver excellent products and experiences, and we want to have more people in the market to have access to our products," said Lau. "The Nord CE will be a very good example of this, and it will be an excellent overall product for the Indian market."

Of course, the focus on the Nord doesn't mean OnePlus will ignore its numbered flagship series. Lau noted that the OnePlus 9 series was "very well received" in India (but didn't share any sales figures). "OnePlus flagships created a strong reputation in terms of design, overall performance, fast screens and smooth software experience, and building on this core, we have pushed our cameras to the next level with Hasselblad," said Lau. "We will continue investing to deliver next-level cameras."

While the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the semiconductor industry, Lau said that OnePlus' launch plans have not been affected. "A big part of this is that we have been able to plan and forecast with our partners. Our launches in the future should also not be affected."