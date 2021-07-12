In the battle for the best cheap Android phones , OnePlus is hoping that the OnePlus Nord 2 will take back the crown. In true OnePlus fashion, the company has started trickling details about the device ahead of its July 22 launch. Today, the OnePlus India Twitter account revealed that the Nord 2 will sport a 6.43-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

This is practically the same as the OnePlus Nord that took the world by storm last year. The original Nord featured a slightly larger 6.44-inch display with the same refresh rate and a 2400 x 1080 refresh rate. As for the Nord 2, the resolution of the panel being used remains a mystery, but we wouldn't be surprised if this also matched up with the Nord 2's predecessor.

Last week, OnePlus not only confirmed the July 22 announcement event, but also shared that it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset. This marks the first OnePlus handset powered by a processor other than Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets.

Other rumored features for the Nord 2 include a triple camera setup, also matching the original Nord, but this time the primary lens will be a 50MP sensor. It will be flanked by an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro lens.

Supposedly, OnePlus will be upgrading the vibration motor in the Nord 2 while also packing a 4,500mAh battery. It's unclear if we'll be seeing the Warp Charge technology or just standard fast charging for this budget-friendly device.

The OnePlus Nord 2 may not be the only star of the July 22 event. It was revealed last week that the company is working on the "OnePlus Buds Pro", which could take on the Pixel Buds A-Series and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro. Unfortunately, nothing else has been revealed regarding these earbuds other than OnePlus giving select Community members a chance to test them out ahead of time.