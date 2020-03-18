What you need to know
- OnePlus rolled out a new logo, the first time it changed its brand identity.
- The new logo has a curvilinear number 1, and a new font for better readability.
- OnePlus is also updating its visual identity with the new logo and switching to a fresh color palette that includes cyan, green, magenta, indigo, and yellow.
OnePlus has debuted its new logo, and while the company isn't straying too far from its previous design, it is making a few changes to make it stand out. The biggest change is the number "1," with the brand shifting to a curvilinear design.
As for the visual identity, the company notes that it retained a classic OnePlus look but with a "more balanced feel:"
The logo introduces a new curvilinear "1" that is easier to read while adjusting the weight of the logotype for better overall balance. The "+" in the surrounding box has also been enlarged and is now more prominent, in a nod to the OnePlus community, which has played a key role in the company's ongoing success.
The refreshed logo creates a clearer association between the symbol and the trademark, while also allowing for more flexible application and improved recognizability in digital media.
OnePlus is also switching to a new font for better readability, and updating its color palette to include cyan, green, magenta, indigo, and yellow:
The visual identity is accompanied by a fresh color palette which centers on OnePlus's iconic red, followed by an updated secondary palette of cyan, green, magenta, indigo, and yellow to make the company's design and assets more vibrant and lively. A new font also improves legibility and is easier on the eyes.
OnePlus says it worked with in-house creatives and an external agency for over seven months to bring the "refreshed brand identity to life." From Mats Hakansson, global creative director of OnePlus:
OnePlus is not changing who we are, but reinforcing what we stand for – the true spirit of Never Settle. We always design for our users. We feel that these changes maintain the iconic elements of our brand that are beloved by our staff and our community while injecting both excitement and balance into our visual identity.
