OnePlus is opening up its OxygenOS closed beta program to new testers this week. This will let select members of the OnePlus community share their feedback with OnePlus staff in early stages of development, allowing not just for bug hunts, but also shaping the product that'll ship at the end of the test period.

Announcing the program, OnePlus said:

The Closed Beta Group is the closest group to OnePlus staff. This group is made up of an elite crew of OnePlus community members. This group needs absolute secrecy, as testers will often get builds and features weeks or even months before they are released to the public. Given this, you are required to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) with OnePlus to be part of this program.

The beta is limited to 200 testers, so you'll need to act fast. OnePlus notes that you'll need to have a OnePlus 8T, be a current active member of the OnePlus Community, and also be able and willing to share feedback through Slack.

You can apply through OnePlus's Community forums if you meet those requirements.