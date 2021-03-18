What you need to know
- OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging.
- It will only take 43 minutes for the upcoming flagship to be fully charged from 1%.
- Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will also support 65W wired charging speeds.
Earlier this week, a rumor claimed that the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging, a significant upgrade over the 30W wireless charging supported by the OnePlus 8 Pro.
OnePlus has now officially confirmed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will indeed support much faster wireless charging speeds than the best Android phones on the market right now. The OnePlus 9 Pro's Warp Charge 50 Wireless tech will allow it to be fully charged from 1% in just 43 minutes.
OnePlus says its latest wireless charging solution leverages a dual-cell battery that has been designed to reduce battery cell heating while charging, allowing each cell to be charged at 25W each. The twin-cell battery design also allows for lower internal resistance, which ensures less heat is produced during charging. While the vanilla OnePlus 9 doesn't support Warp Charge 50, The Verge reports that the phone will support standard Qi wireless charging at 15W.
OnePlus has also detailed its new wireless charger, which comes equipped with two charging coils – one at the top and one on the bottom. This makes it possible for users to charge their phones both vertically and horizontally. It also has a detachable cable design, allowing you to plug in the red cable of OnePlus' Warp Charge 65 charger.
Along with confirming 50W wireless charging for the 9 Pro, OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will support 65W wired charging speeds. While the OnePlus 8T already offers Warp Charge 65, OnePlus claims Warp Charge 65T on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro offers improved performance. This has been made possible with the help of upgraded components and system optimizations. Thanks to these upgrades, the OnePlus 9 series phones only take 29 minutes to charge from 1% to 100%, down from 39 minutes for the 8T.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's everything we know (so far) about Far Cry 6
Far Cry 6 is the latest in the series of sandbox shooters from Ubisoft. Here's what we know so far about its setting, villain, story, and more.
What's the better buy: PS5 or Xbox Series X? We've got you covered!
With Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PS5 have released and we've taken a look to see what sets them apart as we blast into the new console generation.
Take a look at the new PSVR for PS5 controllers
Sony has revealed the look of the official PS5 VR controllers. These controllers use a modern design with enhanced tracking, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.
Keep your Note 20 shatter-free with these screen protectors
The display on the Galaxy Note 20 is great for movies, games, and more, but it's at risk of being damaged without a screen protector. Here are the best ones we recommend buying.