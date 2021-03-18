Earlier this week, a rumor claimed that the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging, a significant upgrade over the 30W wireless charging supported by the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus has now officially confirmed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will indeed support much faster wireless charging speeds than the best Android phones on the market right now. The OnePlus 9 Pro's Warp Charge 50 Wireless tech will allow it to be fully charged from 1% in just 43 minutes.

OnePlus says its latest wireless charging solution leverages a dual-cell battery that has been designed to reduce battery cell heating while charging, allowing each cell to be charged at 25W each. The twin-cell battery design also allows for lower internal resistance, which ensures less heat is produced during charging. While the vanilla OnePlus 9 doesn't support Warp Charge 50, The Verge reports that the phone will support standard Qi wireless charging at 15W.