Oneplus 9 Pro Wireless ChargingSource: OnePlus

What you need to know

  • OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging.
  • It will only take 43 minutes for the upcoming flagship to be fully charged from 1%.
  • Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will also support 65W wired charging speeds.

Earlier this week, a rumor claimed that the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging, a significant upgrade over the 30W wireless charging supported by the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus has now officially confirmed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will indeed support much faster wireless charging speeds than the best Android phones on the market right now. The OnePlus 9 Pro's Warp Charge 50 Wireless tech will allow it to be fully charged from 1% in just 43 minutes.

OnePlus says its latest wireless charging solution leverages a dual-cell battery that has been designed to reduce battery cell heating while charging, allowing each cell to be charged at 25W each. The twin-cell battery design also allows for lower internal resistance, which ensures less heat is produced during charging. While the vanilla OnePlus 9 doesn't support Warp Charge 50, The Verge reports that the phone will support standard Qi wireless charging at 15W.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

OnePlus has also detailed its new wireless charger, which comes equipped with two charging coils – one at the top and one on the bottom. This makes it possible for users to charge their phones both vertically and horizontally. It also has a detachable cable design, allowing you to plug in the red cable of OnePlus' Warp Charge 65 charger.

Along with confirming 50W wireless charging for the 9 Pro, OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will support 65W wired charging speeds. While the OnePlus 8T already offers Warp Charge 65, OnePlus claims Warp Charge 65T on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro offers improved performance. This has been made possible with the help of upgraded components and system optimizations. Thanks to these upgrades, the OnePlus 9 series phones only take 29 minutes to charge from 1% to 100%, down from 39 minutes for the 8T.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.