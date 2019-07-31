OnePlus's OxygenOS is one of the best Android interfaces around, and when the OnePlus 7 Pro was unveiled earlier this year, Zen Mode was announced as one of the latest additions to the software. Like we've seen from companies such as Google and Apple, Zen Mode is another "digital wellbeing" feature designed to help you use your phone less.

On July 31, OnePlus shared a post on its forums titled "Let's talk Zen Mode - A challenge in mindfulness" to explain in detail how Zen Mode came about and why it looks and works the way it does in its final form.

OnePlus starts off by saying how it takes time to think about what's affecting its users before adding a new feature, and noting that, "Among a sea of topics, we saw a lot of feedback and discussion across many channels about one recurring topic: technology demands too much of your attention."

When OnePlus's R&D team was working on Zen Mode, the company conducted research to understand people's relationships with their phones.