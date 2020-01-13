What you need to know
- In a post on Weibo, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed that the company has 'completed research and development' of 120Hz display tech.
- OnePlus is holding a Screen Technology Communication Meeting in China to highlight the work it has done around the 120Hz panel.
- The 120Hz screen will make its way to OnePlus' 2020 flagship, the OnePlus 8.
High refresh rate panels were the defining trend of 2019, with most manufacturers offering phones with 90Hz displays. It looks like that's set to continue in 2020, with 120Hz displays set to become the norm. Xiaomi rolled out the Redmi K30 series with a 120Hz display, and Samsung's Galaxy S20 series is also heavily rumored to sport a 120Hz panel.
OnePlus is now joining in on the action, with CEO Pete Lau revealing on Weibo that the company has "completed research and development" of 120Hz display tech. OnePlus is holding a Screen Technology Communication Meeting in China to show off the 120Hz display, and Lau's post today all but guarantees that the OnePlus 8 will feature a screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
OnePlus offered 90Hz panels on most of its phones last year, so it makes sense for the company to make the switch to 120Hz panels in 2020. Lau hasn't confirmed that the 120Hz panel will make its way to the OnePlus 8, but we should know more on that front in the coming weeks.
It will be interesting to see what other innovations OnePlus is touting at the screen technology conference. The event is kicking off later today, January 13, in Shenzhen, and I'll update the post with more information as it becomes available.
