  • OnePlus launched a Buds management app exclusive to its own branded phones earlier this month.
  • The company plans to bring it to other Android phones in the future.
  • It says it'll be supporting phones which have Android 6.0 or newer.

OnePlus earlier this month rolled out a OnePlus Buds app to its phones, allowing users to manage their OnePlus Buds from a single location. While it drew criticism for being "forced" onto users phones, the biggest issue with the app was that it was a OnePlus specific experience. If you didn't have a OnePlus phone, you'd be unable to download and run it. It's not known how many OnePlus Buds users aren't using OnePlus phones, but there could be more than a few out there.

OnePlus this week (from Piunika Web via 9to5Google) clarified that it intended to launch an app for managing your OnePlus Buds on other non-OnePlus branded phones, including even older OnePlus models such as the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

Responding to customer queries in a Chinese Q&A session, the company said:

Q: Can Buds be used with phones other than OnePlus or phones before OnePlus 6. Can you customize the double-tap touch function and upgrade the headset firmware?

A: We will launch a dedicated APP for managing OnePlus audio accessories in the future, which can support three-party Android phones with Android 6.0 and above, as well as OnePlus 3 / 3T / 5 / 5T, to realize the customization of OnePlus Buds double-tap touch function, and Headphone firmware upgrade.

The OnePlus Buds themselves are fairly decent true wireless earbuds that have good battery life and call quality but lack ANC and look a fair bit like AirPods if you're wearing the white models. Other smartphone OEMs have launched their own wireless earbuds recently with different takes on the form-factor. Samsung has the Buds Live, Google has the Pixel Buds, etc. If you're looking for a great pair of true wireless buds, you're spoilt for choice.

