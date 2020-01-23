What you need to know
- OnePlus' Concept One prototype once featured an all-black leather back.
- In a write-up about the industrial design of the phone, OnePlus also shared some pictures of this black beauty.
- In the future, OnePlus intends to incorporate more electronic elements into the material design of its phones.
Despite all the fanfare about OnePlus possibly unveiling a foldable phone at CES 2020, the Concept One it turned out was a mostly traditional phone with only one trick up its sleeve: an electrochromic piece of glass, whose opacity can be changed on the fly.
OnePlus used the tech — lifted from the sunroof on McLaren's 720S — to dynamically hide the camera on the back, and termed the whole thing the "invisible camera" phone. Gimmick or not, the contrast of that pitch-black sheet of glass and the bold shade of yellow OnePlus is called "Papaya" made for an awfully sexy phone.
Yet, that's not the only color combination OnePlus fiddled around with in its design for the Concept One. Earlier on, a prototype of the phone also featured a more traditional all-black leather design. The company even shared a couple of screenshots of the phone in this early stage of development.
Elsewhere, Kevin Tao from the smartphone maker's industrial design team talked up all his team is doing to improve the external design of phones. For example, he points out that the electrochromic glass on the Concept One isn't just a visual flourish.
The same tech can be used to adjust the among of light going into the camera, akin to the ND filters used by pro photographers, and open up a whole new side to smartphone photography.
As for the future, Tao says the company has its eyes set on incorporating more electronic elements into its material design, much like it did with the electrochromic glass back.
"Today we're taking a step into new territory: ECMF," he said. "The "E" stands for electronic, and when it is put together with traditional CMF (Colors, Materials Finish), an entirely new field of design possibilities is offered, one where traditionally static materials become dynamic and reconfigurable."
Maybe one day soon, you'll be able to liven up your black brick of a phone with just the press of a button.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sonos CEO responds to backlash, will continue to update legacy products
Sonos recently announced that a bunch of its older products will no longer receive updates come May 2020. That ruffled a lot of feathers, and now Sonos’ CEO has issued another statement to set things straight.
When will my phone get Android 10?
Android 10 is here! So, why isn't it on your phone yet? Here's a breakdown of which phones are confirmed to get the update and when you can look forward to it.
Everything you need to know about the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro
Huawei is getting ready to enter 2020 with a splash thanks to its upcoming P40 and P40 Pro smartphones. Here's everything we know about the phones' specs, design, release, and more.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!