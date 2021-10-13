OnePlus has finally taken the wraps off the OnePlus 9RT, a follow-up to the value-focused 9R that it introduced earlier this year. While it isn't vastly different from its predecessor, the 9RT does come with a few significant upgrades.

Unlike the OnePlus 9R, which features a Snapdragon 870 chipset, the new OnePlus 9RT is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888. The 5nm chipset has been paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus 9RT is an upgrade over its predecessor in the camera department as well. It uses a more impressive 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and OIS. The primary sensor is joined by a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera.