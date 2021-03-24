The new OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the most impressive phones released so far this year, packing all the latest and greatest specs. It also comes equipped with impressive Hasselblad-branded cameras, which take much better photos than last year's OnePlus 8 Pro.

Not only is the phone a massive improvement over previous OnePlus flagships in the camera department, it also happens to be quite durable. Zack from JerryRigEverything put the OnePlus 9 Pro through his slew of durability tests, and the phone performed well in pretty much all of them.