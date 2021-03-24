What you need to know
- OnePlus' latest Android flagship has passed JerryRigEverything's durability test with flying colors.
- The phone's display doesn't scratch easily and can even resist fire for up to 40 seconds.
- Unlike the ASUS ROG Phone 5, it also performed well in the bend test.
The new OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the most impressive phones released so far this year, packing all the latest and greatest specs. It also comes equipped with impressive Hasselblad-branded cameras, which take much better photos than last year's OnePlus 8 Pro.
Not only is the phone a massive improvement over previous OnePlus flagships in the camera department, it also happens to be quite durable. Zack from JerryRigEverything put the OnePlus 9 Pro through his slew of durability tests, and the phone performed well in pretty much all of them.
Even though the phone doesn't use Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus like Samsung's best Android phones, the 120Hz AMOLED display doesn't scratch easily. JerryRigEverything found that the display starts getting scratches at level 6 on Mohs' hardness scale. What is also impressive is that the phone's in-display fingerprint sensor continues to work flawlessly even after the glass above it gets several deep scratches.
The OnePlus 9 Pro's display held up quite well in the burn test as well, showing no noticeable changes for 40 seconds. In the bend test, the OnePlus 9 Pro performed much better than the ASUS ROG Phone 5, which JerryRigEverything tested earlier this month. While the phone does exhibit a slight curve when bent from the back, it does not crack or break.
