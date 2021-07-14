What you need to know
- The base OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly not reach the United States or Canada.
- OnePlus cites "supply constraints" as the reason that it's not releasing the model stateside.
- The higher-specced OnePlus 9 Pro will continue to be the company's focus in North America.
OnePlus is apparently not launching the cheaper OnePlus 9 Pro model in the United States, according to a statement provided to Android Police.
When the company launched the OnePlus 9 series smartphones, the lower-specced 8GB/128GB 9 Pro was nowhere to be found. OnePlus initially pointed to delays, but today the company seems to make it clear that it won't arrive.
The OnePlus 9 Pro 8x128 GB variant was originally set to be sold in North America for $969. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen supply constraints specific to North American devices, we recently concluded it is no longer possible to bring this configuration to the United States and Canada. In North America we are prioritizing the 12x256 GB version to ensure our users have access to the highest spec device.
While the company does not go into detail over its "supply constraints," it likely has to do with the global chip shortage that has been ravaging various corners of the tech and auto industry. Android Central has reached out for clarification.
While it's unfortunate that the lower-specced OnePlus 9 Pro may never see U.S. shores, it makes sense that OnePlus would focus on the more expensive higher-end model. Unfortunately, that leaves many North American users with fewer options, having to splurge a bit more for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
OnePlus may be under some fire lately, but its latest flagships remain some of the best Android phones on the market, especially thanks to their exceptional cameras.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Twitter admits Fleets didn't work, decides to pull the plug
Twitter has announced that its shutting down Fleets, the feature it launched late last year to compete with Snapchat.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: News, leaks, release date, specs, and rumors!
Samsung isn't likely to announce or launch this tablet soon, but we've already begun to see leaks emerging from South Korea about Samsung's newest tablets — including a supposed 14.6in "Ultra" tablet. Here's what we know so far about the Galaxy Tab S8 series.
Here's how to install the Android 12 Beta on your phone right now
The Android 12 beta is here, and there are a lot of new features to check out.
Get the best cases to protect your Nokia G10 and G20 are right here
The Nokia G10 and G20 are practically twins from the outside, but very different on the inside. Luckily, they can both wear the same phone covers, so you have plenty of choices when it comes to keeping your trusty Nokia safe with a sturdy case. Here are the best cases for your Nokia G10 and G20.