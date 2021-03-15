Upgrade to 5G: Save $50 on the unlocked Pixel 4a today

⚡ Fast

OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 50W wireless charging as new images emerge

The OnePlus 9 Pro will have nearly twice the wireless charging speed as its predecessor.
Derrek Lee

Oneplus 9 Pro Morning MistSource: OnePlus

What you need to know

  • The OnePlus 9 Pro could feature 50W wireless charging, according to the latest rumor.
  • Previous rumors suggested 30W or 45W wireless charging and a 4,500mAh battery.
  • The OnePlus 9 Pro is also expected to feature 65W wired charging speeds.

About a week from launch, more details about the OnePlus 9 smartphones continue to emerge. Last week, leaked images of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro showed off the different color variants for the smartphones, which included a matte black option for the 9 Pro. OnePlus decided to show off the Morning Mist color in full this week, giving users the first official full look at the upcoming device.

Additionally, the latest rumor about the upcoming flagship (via PriceBaba) suggests that it will feature 50W wireless charging. This would be nearly double that of the OnePlus 8 Pro and a surprising boost over the 30W wireless charging featured on the OPPO Find X3 Pro from OnePlus' sister company. This also puts it well above many of the best Android phones on the market, many of which top off at 15W.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

According to the rumor, OnePlus will also debut a new wireless charger that should keep up with the new device's capability. The devices will also ship with a wired charger in the box, expected to support 65W charging to top off the devices suspected 4,500mAh battery.

The standard OnePlus 9 is also expected to feature wireless charging, although its speeds are currently unknown. The rumored OnePlus 9R remains mostly a mystery, although, like many of the best cheap Android phones, it is unlikely to feature wireless charging to keep pricing down.

These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases you can buy
Save your S21

These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases you can buy

If you're lucky enough to secure a new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone, then you probably want to make sure it's as protected as can be. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases that we've found — and most are super-affordable!