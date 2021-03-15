OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 50W wireless charging as new images emerge

About a week from launch, more details about the OnePlus 9 smartphones continue to emerge. Last week, leaked images of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro showed off the different color variants for the smartphones, which included a matte black option for the 9 Pro. OnePlus decided to show off the Morning Mist color in full this week, giving users the first official full look at the upcoming device.

Inspired by the soothing glow of mist at dawn, the #OnePlus9Pro Morning Mist delivers a serene and harmonious design.



See even more March 23.



Click "Notify Me" and stand a chance to win a #OnePlus9Series device: https://t.co/bJKsEavXDy pic.twitter.com/tSJBUfUp5p — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 15, 2021

Additionally, the latest rumor about the upcoming flagship (via PriceBaba) suggests that it will feature 50W wireless charging. This would be nearly double that of the OnePlus 8 Pro and a surprising boost over the 30W wireless charging featured on the OPPO Find X3 Pro from OnePlus' sister company. This also puts it well above many of the best Android phones on the market, many of which top off at 15W.

According to the rumor, OnePlus will also debut a new wireless charger that should keep up with the new device's capability. The devices will also ship with a wired charger in the box, expected to support 65W charging to top off the devices suspected 4,500mAh battery.

The standard OnePlus 9 is also expected to feature wireless charging, although its speeds are currently unknown. The rumored OnePlus 9R remains mostly a mystery, although, like many of the best cheap Android phones, it is unlikely to feature wireless charging to keep pricing down.