OnePlus just announced its 2021 flagships: the OnePlus 9 delivers all the upgrades you're looking for at an exciting price point, the OnePlus 9 Pro takes the cameras to a whole new level, and there's a third device dubbed the OnePlus 9R that's launching in India and China.

I revealed earlier this year that the OnePlus 9R — which was then called the OnePlus 9 Lite internally — will be powered by a Snapdragon 865. That is indeed the case, but the chipset is labeled the Snapdragon 870 following Qualcomm's rebranding of its 2020 flagship platform.

The OnePlus 9R is an interesting option in the OnePlus 9 series; it has a 6.5-inch 120Hz LCD display and features the same 48MP Sony IMX586 camera as the OnePlus Nord along with a 16MP wide-angle lens, and it has the same 4500mAh battery as the rest of the OnePlus 9 models with 65W wired charging.

The phone has a polymer mid-frame, and it misses out on the Hasselblad branding, likely to save costs. Most of the hardware is identical to the last year's OnePlus 8, and the phone is available in India for ₹39,999 ($550) for the 8GB/128GB version, ₹5,000 ($70) less than the starting variant of the OnePlus 9.

Here's the full details on the OnePlus 9 series: