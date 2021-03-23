OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 9 ProSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

OnePlus just announced its 2021 flagships: the OnePlus 9 delivers all the upgrades you're looking for at an exciting price point, the OnePlus 9 Pro takes the cameras to a whole new level, and there's a third device dubbed the OnePlus 9R that's launching in India and China.

I revealed earlier this year that the OnePlus 9R — which was then called the OnePlus 9 Lite internally — will be powered by a Snapdragon 865. That is indeed the case, but the chipset is labeled the Snapdragon 870 following Qualcomm's rebranding of its 2020 flagship platform.

The OnePlus 9R is an interesting option in the OnePlus 9 series; it has a 6.5-inch 120Hz LCD display and features the same 48MP Sony IMX586 camera as the OnePlus Nord along with a 16MP wide-angle lens, and it has the same 4500mAh battery as the rest of the OnePlus 9 models with 65W wired charging.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The phone has a polymer mid-frame, and it misses out on the Hasselblad branding, likely to save costs. Most of the hardware is identical to the last year's OnePlus 8, and the phone is available in India for ₹39,999 ($550) for the 8GB/128GB version, ₹5,000 ($70) less than the starting variant of the OnePlus 9.

Here's the full details on the OnePlus 9 series:

OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 9 Pro vs. OnePlus 9R: Specs

OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 9R
Operating system Android 11
OxygenOS 11		 Android 11
OxygenOS 11		 Android 11
OxygenOS 11
Display 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED
2400x1080 (20:9)
Gorilla Glass 5		 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED
3216x1440 (20.1:9)
Dual curved screen
Gorilla Glass 5		 6.5-inch 120Hz Fluid Display
2400x1080 (20:9)
Gorilla Glass 5
Chipset Snapdragon 888
1 x 2.84GHz Cortex X1
3 x 2.42GHz Cortex A78
4 x 1.80GHz Cortex A55
5nm		 Snapdragon 888
1 x 2.84GHz Cortex X1
3 x 2.42GHz Cortex A78
4 x 1.80GHz Cortex A55
5nm		 Snapdragon 870
1 x 2.84GHz Cortex A77
3 x 2.42GHz Cortex A77
4 x 1.80GHz Cortex A55
7nm
GPU Adreno 660 Adreno 660 Adreno 650
RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X
Storage 128GB/256GB UFS3.1 128GB/256GB UFS3.1 128GB/256GB UFS3.1
MicroSD slot
Rear camera 1 48MP Sony IMX689
f/1.8, 1.12um, EIS
8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps
Hasselblad Camera for Mobile		 48MP Sony IMX789
f/1.8, 1.12um, OIS, EIS
8K at 30fps, 4K at 120fps
Hasselblad Camera for Mobile		 48MP Sony IMX586
f/1.7, 0.8um, OIS, EIS
4K at 60fps
Hasselblad Camera for Mobile
Rear camera 2 50MP Sony IMX766 (wide-angle)
f/2.2, freeform lens
4K at 60fps		 50MP Sony IMX766 (wide-angle)
f/2.2, freeform lens
4K at 60fps		 16MP (wide-angle)
f/2.2, 123-degree field of view
Rear camera 3 2MP monochrome camera 8MP telephoto
f/2.4, 1.0um
3x optical zoom		 5MP macro lens
Rear camera 4 2MP monochrome camera 2MP monochrome
Front camera 16MP Sony IMX471
f/2.4, 1.0um, EIS
Fixed focus		 16MP Sony IMX471
f/2.4, 1.0um, EIS
Fixed focus		 16MP Sony IMX471
f/2.4, 1.0um, EIS
Fixed focus
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS		 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS		 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS
5G (North America) Sub-6: N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78 Sub-6: N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78
mmWave: N258, 260, 261
5G (Europe) Sub-6: N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 78 Sub-6: N1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78
5G (India) Sub-6: N41, 78 Sub-6: N41, 78 Sub-6: N78
Battery 4500mAh (2 x 2250mAh), USB-C 3.1
65W Warp Charge 65T (10V/6.5A)
15W Qi wireless charging (North America/Europe)		 4500mAh (2 x 2250mAh), USB-C 3.1
65W Warp Charge 65T (10V/6.5A)
50W Warp Charge 50 Wireless (In: 10V/6.5A, 20V/3.25A; Out: 50W max)		 4500mAh (2 x 2250mAh), USB-C 3.1
65W Warp Charge 65 (10V/6.5A)
Audio USB-C
Stereo speaker		 USB-C
Stereo speaker		 USB-C
Stereo speaker
Security In-display fingerprint (optical) In-display fingerprint (optical) In-display fingerprint (optical)
Dimensions 160 x 74.2 x 8.7mm (North America/Europe)
160 x 73.9 x 8.1mm (India/China)		 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm 161 x 74.1 x 8.4mm
Weight 192g (North America/Europe)
183g (India/China)		 197g 180g
Colors Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black Morning Mist, Pine Green, Stellar Black Lake Blue, Carbon Black

It is obvious why OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 9R alongside the standard and Pro models in India. With its 2021 flagships picking up a sizeable 16% price hike over last year, the company needs a value-focused phone to maintain its momentum in the country. The OnePlus 9R is that device, and it will be interesting to see how it fares against the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. We'll have more on the device shortly, so stay tuned.