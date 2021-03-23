OnePlus just announced its 2021 flagships: the OnePlus 9 delivers all the upgrades you're looking for at an exciting price point, the OnePlus 9 Pro takes the cameras to a whole new level, and there's a third device dubbed the OnePlus 9R that's launching in India and China.
I revealed earlier this year that the OnePlus 9R — which was then called the OnePlus 9 Lite internally — will be powered by a Snapdragon 865. That is indeed the case, but the chipset is labeled the Snapdragon 870 following Qualcomm's rebranding of its 2020 flagship platform.
The OnePlus 9R is an interesting option in the OnePlus 9 series; it has a 6.5-inch 120Hz LCD display and features the same 48MP Sony IMX586 camera as the OnePlus Nord along with a 16MP wide-angle lens, and it has the same 4500mAh battery as the rest of the OnePlus 9 models with 65W wired charging.
The phone has a polymer mid-frame, and it misses out on the Hasselblad branding, likely to save costs. Most of the hardware is identical to the last year's OnePlus 8, and the phone is available in India for ₹39,999 ($550) for the 8GB/128GB version, ₹5,000 ($70) less than the starting variant of the OnePlus 9.
Here's the full details on the OnePlus 9 series:
OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 9 Pro vs. OnePlus 9R: Specs
|OnePlus 9
|OnePlus 9 Pro
|OnePlus 9R
|Operating system
|Android 11
OxygenOS 11
|Android 11
OxygenOS 11
|Android 11
OxygenOS 11
|Display
|6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED
2400x1080 (20:9)
Gorilla Glass 5
|6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED
3216x1440 (20.1:9)
Dual curved screen
Gorilla Glass 5
|6.5-inch 120Hz Fluid Display
2400x1080 (20:9)
Gorilla Glass 5
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 888
1 x 2.84GHz Cortex X1
3 x 2.42GHz Cortex A78
4 x 1.80GHz Cortex A55
5nm
|Snapdragon 888
1 x 2.84GHz Cortex X1
3 x 2.42GHz Cortex A78
4 x 1.80GHz Cortex A55
5nm
|Snapdragon 870
1 x 2.84GHz Cortex A77
3 x 2.42GHz Cortex A77
4 x 1.80GHz Cortex A55
7nm
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 650
|RAM
|8GB/12GB LPDDR5
|8GB/12GB LPDDR5
|8GB/12GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB/256GB UFS3.1
|128GB/256GB UFS3.1
|128GB/256GB UFS3.1
|MicroSD slot
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Rear camera 1
|48MP Sony IMX689
f/1.8, 1.12um, EIS
8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps
Hasselblad Camera for Mobile
|48MP Sony IMX789
f/1.8, 1.12um, OIS, EIS
8K at 30fps, 4K at 120fps
Hasselblad Camera for Mobile
|48MP Sony IMX586
f/1.7, 0.8um, OIS, EIS
4K at 60fps
Hasselblad Camera for Mobile
|Rear camera 2
|50MP Sony IMX766 (wide-angle)
f/2.2, freeform lens
4K at 60fps
|50MP Sony IMX766 (wide-angle)
f/2.2, freeform lens
4K at 60fps
|16MP (wide-angle)
f/2.2, 123-degree field of view
|Rear camera 3
|2MP monochrome camera
|8MP telephoto
f/2.4, 1.0um
3x optical zoom
|5MP macro lens
|Rear camera 4
|❌
|2MP monochrome camera
|2MP monochrome
|Front camera
|16MP Sony IMX471
f/2.4, 1.0um, EIS
Fixed focus
|16MP Sony IMX471
f/2.4, 1.0um, EIS
Fixed focus
|16MP Sony IMX471
f/2.4, 1.0um, EIS
Fixed focus
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS
|5G (North America)
|Sub-6: N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78
|Sub-6: N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78
mmWave: N258, 260, 261
|❌
|5G (Europe)
|Sub-6: N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 78
|Sub-6: N1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78
|❌
|5G (India)
|Sub-6: N41, 78
|Sub-6: N41, 78
|Sub-6: N78
|Battery
|4500mAh (2 x 2250mAh), USB-C 3.1
65W Warp Charge 65T (10V/6.5A)
15W Qi wireless charging (North America/Europe)
|4500mAh (2 x 2250mAh), USB-C 3.1
65W Warp Charge 65T (10V/6.5A)
50W Warp Charge 50 Wireless (In: 10V/6.5A, 20V/3.25A; Out: 50W max)
|4500mAh (2 x 2250mAh), USB-C 3.1
65W Warp Charge 65 (10V/6.5A)
|Audio
|USB-C
Stereo speaker
|USB-C
Stereo speaker
|USB-C
Stereo speaker
|Security
|In-display fingerprint (optical)
|In-display fingerprint (optical)
|In-display fingerprint (optical)
|Dimensions
|160 x 74.2 x 8.7mm (North America/Europe)
160 x 73.9 x 8.1mm (India/China)
|163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm
|161 x 74.1 x 8.4mm
|Weight
|192g (North America/Europe)
183g (India/China)
|197g
|180g
|Colors
|Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black
|Morning Mist, Pine Green, Stellar Black
|Lake Blue, Carbon Black
It is obvious why OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 9R alongside the standard and Pro models in India. With its 2021 flagships picking up a sizeable 16% price hike over last year, the company needs a value-focused phone to maintain its momentum in the country. The OnePlus 9R is that device, and it will be interesting to see how it fares against the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. We'll have more on the device shortly, so stay tuned.
