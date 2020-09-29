The OnePlus 8T is all set to make its debut on October 14, and head of its launch OnePlus is sharing more and more information about the device. Today's forums post confirms that the OnePlus 8T will run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Outside of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 — which are slated for an unveil tomorrow — OnePlus is the first manufacturer to offer a phone with Android 11 out of the box. Last year's OnePlus 7T was the first phone to come with Android 10 pre-installed, and OnePlus is continuing to offer the latest version of Android out of the box with the 8T.

OxygenOS 11 introduces a host of new features, including an Always-on Display, new visual layout designed for one-handed use, dynamic backgrounds, new font, and more. OnePlus has an OxygenOS 11 public beta for the OnePlus 8 series, and it is the only company to offer a public beta based on Android 11 right now.

The OnePlus 8T also has a 120Hz panel, 4800mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and a 48MP camera at the back. With no OnePlus 8T Pro on the cards for this year, the OnePlus 8T is the default option for those looking to make the switch to a new device.