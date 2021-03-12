What you need to know
- OnePlus is now rolling out OxyenOS 11 to the OnePlus 8T.
- It's an Open Beta that'll give users a taste of the Android 11-based software, so it's not quite the stable release just yet.
- Other OnePlus phones including the OnePlus 8 and the Nord have gotten the stable OyxgenOS 11, however.
The OnePlus 8T is finally getting a taste of Android 11 with OxygenOS 11. The company announced via the community forums that the first Open Beta build would be rolling out today, allowing users to test out the new software before a wider release.
As per OnePlus, here's what's new:
Key updates:
- Optimized the UI display of the status bar
- Optimized the stability of the frame rate and improve its experience while playing games
- Optimized the Community homepage with more noticeable notification
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.02
- Optimized the animations of sunny and cloudy days for a clearer dynamic display in the Weather app
- Optimized the layout of the cloud service in the Gallery for a better operation experience
This isn't the first phone to get the update. OxygenOS 11 is already out of beta for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. OnePlus had also started rolling out OxygenOS 11 to the Nord, but just being out of beta is no guarantee of stability. The company had to rollback OxgenOS 11 for the Nord yesterday after facing issues with bugs.
That said, if you're signing up for a OnePlus beta update, you're probably prepared for all that. You can check out OnePlus forums from the link above for a quick guide to installation.
If you've already installed it, feel free to let us know your experience in the comments below.
