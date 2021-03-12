The OnePlus 8T is finally getting a taste of Android 11 with OxygenOS 11. The company announced via the community forums that the first Open Beta build would be rolling out today, allowing users to test out the new software before a wider release.

As per OnePlus, here's what's new:

Key updates: Optimized the UI display of the status bar

Optimized the stability of the frame rate and improve its experience while playing games

Optimized the Community homepage with more noticeable notification

Updated Android security patch to 2021.02

Optimized the animations of sunny and cloudy days for a clearer dynamic display in the Weather app

Optimized the layout of the cloud service in the Gallery for a better operation experience

This isn't the first phone to get the update. OxygenOS 11 is already out of beta for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. OnePlus had also started rolling out OxygenOS 11 to the Nord, but just being out of beta is no guarantee of stability. The company had to rollback OxgenOS 11 for the Nord yesterday after facing issues with bugs.

That said, if you're signing up for a OnePlus beta update, you're probably prepared for all that. You can check out OnePlus forums from the link above for a quick guide to installation.

If you've already installed it, feel free to let us know your experience in the comments below.