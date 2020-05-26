What you need to know
- The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are the first smartphones to be able to run Fortnite at 90 fps.
- OnePlus says it worked with Epic Games for months to bring 90 fps to Fortnite on the OnePlus 8 series phones.
- OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro users will only be able to play Fortnite at a maximum of 60 fps.
OnePlus' latest flagship phones – the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are now the first smartphones to be capable of running Fortnite at 90 frames per second.
Pete Lau, OnePlus founder and CEO, said in a statement:
OnePlus and Epic Games have created one of the best Fortnite experiences ever on a smartphone. The OnePlus 8 Series delivers a smooth, high framerate Fortnite gameplay experience – that even current generation console game systems can't match. OnePlus creates the best devices for mobile gaming through our industry leading display, speedy performance, and overall user experience designed with power-users in mind.
OnePlus says it worked with Epic Games for months to deliver the high framerate Fortnite gameplay experience on the OnePlus 8 series phones. Owners of the OnePlus 6 and newer phones in India can now download Fornite via "One-touch" easy installation of the Epic Games app through the OnePlus "Game Space" app, instead of installing it from the Play Store.
Unsurprisingly, however, the older OnePlus 7 and 7T series phones will not support the high framerate gameplay experience. Owners of the OnePlus 7 and 7T series phones will only be able to play Fortnite at a maximum of 60 fps. Epic Games hasn't revealed any plans of enabling the 90 fps Fortnite gameplay experience on non-OnePlus phones yet.
