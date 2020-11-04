With deals season on the horizon, we're already starting to see enticing discounts on phones. The OnePlus 7T is still a fantastic phone a year after its launch, and right now you can get your hands on the device for just $350 from Woot. That's for the T-Mobile version, but you can use it on other GSM networks, and you're getting a brand new device with a one-year warranty.
I've seen the OnePlus 7T go down to $399 in earlier deals, and the fact that it's now down to $350 makes it a downright steal. As a reminder, OnePlus launched the phone last year for $599, and had it on sale for $499 following the launch of the OnePlus 8 series. The unlocked model sold out shortly thereafter, but the T-Mobile version is still available, and you can pick it up on OnePlus website for $449. But if you head on over to Woot, you can get the same phone for just $350.
OnePlus 7T
The OnePlus 7T still has a lot to offer in 2020. The Snapdragon 855+ chipset is just as powerful as the 865, you get a vibrant 90Hz AMOLED screen along with the same 48MP camera that's on the 8T, 30W fast charging, and a gorgeous design. Combine that with fast updates and you have a great bargain here.
The OnePlus 7T holds up just fine in 2020, with the Snapdragon 855+ in particular delivering the same level of performance as the Snapdragon 865. You won't notice any lag or slowdowns in day-to-day use at all, even while gaming. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and that's more than adequate for 2020.
The OnePlus 7T has a gorgeous design with a unique camera housing at the back, and the matte finish over the glass layer makes it easy to hold and use the phone. You also get a gorgeous 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, and the screen itself is flat. One of the main reasons for getting the 7T is regular software updates, with the phone slated to switch to OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 next month.
Honestly, if you don't care about 5G connectivity, the OnePlus 7T is still a solid option in 2020. And the fact that you can now get it for just $350 makes it a true bargain.
