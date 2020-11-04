With deals season on the horizon, we're already starting to see enticing discounts on phones. The OnePlus 7T is still a fantastic phone a year after its launch, and right now you can get your hands on the device for just $350 from Woot. That's for the T-Mobile version, but you can use it on other GSM networks, and you're getting a brand new device with a one-year warranty.

I've seen the OnePlus 7T go down to $399 in earlier deals, and the fact that it's now down to $350 makes it a downright steal. As a reminder, OnePlus launched the phone last year for $599, and had it on sale for $499 following the launch of the OnePlus 8 series. The unlocked model sold out shortly thereafter, but the T-Mobile version is still available, and you can pick it up on OnePlus website for $449. But if you head on over to Woot, you can get the same phone for just $350.