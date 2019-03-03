OnePlus has grown up a lot in just a few short years. Where the OnePlus One was very much so an enthusiast device that only diehard Android fans cared about, last year's OnePlus 6T was a mainstream hit with a big U.S. presence thanks to a partnership with T-Mobile. Both the OnePlus 6 and 6T proved to be two of our favorite phones of 2018, so as you'd expect, there's a lot riding on the OnePlus 7. What are we expecting from OnePlus's latest and greatest? Here's everything you need to know! The latest OnePlus 7 news March 3, 2019 — OnePlus 7 renders showcase a pop-up selfie camera, three rear cameras

Thanks to reliable leaker @OnLeaks, a new batch of device renders have surfaced that apparently showcase the OnePlus 7. Starting first with the front of the phone, there's a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with extremely small bezels — appearing to be even more minimal than the ones on the OnePlus 6T. Also different is the absence of the 6T's water drop notch. Instead, OnePlus has moved the front-facing camera into a pop-up sensor in the top frame of the device similar to what we've seen before on things like the Vivo NEX. Turning the OnePlus 7 over, we're once again met with a glass back. This time around, however, we're getting three rear cameras instead of two. Also present on the OnePlus 7 is a USB-C charging port, speaker grill on the bottom frame next to it and OnePlus's iconic physical alert slider. Since there's no fingerprint sensor cutout on the back, we're likely looking at another generation of an in-display one just like the 6T. Do these renders have you any more or less excited for the OnePlus 7? Let us know down in the comments! February 27, 2019 —The OnePlus 7 probably won't have wireless charging OnePlus has yet to release a phone that supports wireless charging, and unfortunately, it looks like that won't be changing with the OnePlus 7. In an interview during MWC 2019, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said:

OnePlus charging is one of the best. Wireless charging is far inferior.

January 12, 2019 — Hands-on photo showcases what's supposedly the OnePlus 7 Ready to kick off the new year with a bang? How about a first look at the OnePlus 7? Courtesy of /LEAKS, a photo has appeared showing the OnePlus 6T next to what's supposedly the OnePlus 7. The 7 noticeably lacks any sort of notch, leading us to believe that it'll have a pop-up mechanism of sorts for the front-facing camera. Also present in the photo is a pretty large speaker grill that seems to stick up above the screen. It's not the most elegant thing we've ever seen, so hopefully OnePlus can do something with that by the time the phone's released. OnePlus 7 leaks with intact display and room for a full-length camera slider

All the big details The OnePlus 7 will have a pop-up camera

After two iterations of the infamous notch, OnePlus is making a bold move to get rid of it with the OnePlus 7 and replacing it with something pretty unique — a pop-up selfie camera. According to the latest renders we've seen, the OnePlus 7's display will be completely uniterrupted with no sight of a notch, camera cutout, or anything. When you want to use the front-facing camera, it'll pop out of the top frame of the phone and then be tucked back away when you're done with it. The implementation looks similar to what we've seen on devices such as the Vivo NEX, leading us to believe that the pop-up design will use a small motor. That'll certainly help the OnePlus 7 stand out from a design perspective, but it does give us some pause in regards to how well its durability will hold up after months of years of regular use. Here are the rumored specs If there's one thing that's consistent each year with OnePlus phones, its flagship specifications. From things like Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor to an impressive 4,150 mAh battery, here are the latest rumored specs for the OnePlus 7.

Category Specifications Operating System Android 9 Pie

OxygenOS Display 6.5-inch

Full HD+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Rear Cameras Three sensors Front Camera Single pop-up sensor Battery 4,150 mAh Charging USB-C

Warp Charge Dimensions 162.6 x 76 x 8.8mm

When will the phone be released? OnePlus typically releases its first phone of each year around May - June, as evident by its last few device launches: OnePlus 6 released on May 22, 2018

OnePlus 5 released on June 11, 2017

OnePlus 3 released on June 14, 2016 We have no reason to believe OnePlus will change anything this year, and considering that renders of the OnePlus 7 have already leaked like they have, we could look forward to an earlier May release instead of a June one. How much is it going to cost?