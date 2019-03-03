OnePlus has grown up a lot in just a few short years. Where the OnePlus One was very much so an enthusiast device that only diehard Android fans cared about, last year's OnePlus 6T was a mainstream hit with a big U.S. presence thanks to a partnership with T-Mobile.
Both the OnePlus 6 and 6T proved to be two of our favorite phones of 2018, so as you'd expect, there's a lot riding on the OnePlus 7.
What are we expecting from OnePlus's latest and greatest? Here's everything you need to know!
The latest OnePlus 7 news
March 3, 2019 — OnePlus 7 renders showcase a pop-up selfie camera, three rear cameras
Thanks to reliable leaker @OnLeaks, a new batch of device renders have surfaced that apparently showcase the OnePlus 7.
Starting first with the front of the phone, there's a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with extremely small bezels — appearing to be even more minimal than the ones on the OnePlus 6T. Also different is the absence of the 6T's water drop notch. Instead, OnePlus has moved the front-facing camera into a pop-up sensor in the top frame of the device similar to what we've seen before on things like the Vivo NEX.
Turning the OnePlus 7 over, we're once again met with a glass back. This time around, however, we're getting three rear cameras instead of two.
Also present on the OnePlus 7 is a USB-C charging port, speaker grill on the bottom frame next to it and OnePlus's iconic physical alert slider. Since there's no fingerprint sensor cutout on the back, we're likely looking at another generation of an in-display one just like the 6T.
February 27, 2019 —The OnePlus 7 probably won't have wireless charging
OnePlus has yet to release a phone that supports wireless charging, and unfortunately, it looks like that won't be changing with the OnePlus 7.
In an interview during MWC 2019, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said:
OnePlus charging is one of the best. Wireless charging is far inferior.
January 12, 2019 — Hands-on photo showcases what's supposedly the OnePlus 7
Ready to kick off the new year with a bang? How about a first look at the OnePlus 7?
Courtesy of /LEAKS, a photo has appeared showing the OnePlus 6T next to what's supposedly the OnePlus 7. The 7 noticeably lacks any sort of notch, leading us to believe that it'll have a pop-up mechanism of sorts for the front-facing camera.
Also present in the photo is a pretty large speaker grill that seems to stick up above the screen. It's not the most elegant thing we've ever seen, so hopefully OnePlus can do something with that by the time the phone's released.
OnePlus 7 leaks with intact display and room for a full-length camera slider
All the big details
The OnePlus 7 will have a pop-up camera
After two iterations of the infamous notch, OnePlus is making a bold move to get rid of it with the OnePlus 7 and replacing it with something pretty unique — a pop-up selfie camera.
According to the latest renders we've seen, the OnePlus 7's display will be completely uniterrupted with no sight of a notch, camera cutout, or anything. When you want to use the front-facing camera, it'll pop out of the top frame of the phone and then be tucked back away when you're done with it.
The implementation looks similar to what we've seen on devices such as the Vivo NEX, leading us to believe that the pop-up design will use a small motor. That'll certainly help the OnePlus 7 stand out from a design perspective, but it does give us some pause in regards to how well its durability will hold up after months of years of regular use.
Here are the rumored specs
If there's one thing that's consistent each year with OnePlus phones, its flagship specifications.
From things like Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor to an impressive 4,150 mAh battery, here are the latest rumored specs for the OnePlus 7.
|Category
|Specifications
|Operating System
|Android 9 Pie
OxygenOS
|Display
|6.5-inch
Full HD+
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Rear Cameras
|Three sensors
|Front Camera
|Single pop-up sensor
|Battery
|4,150 mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
Warp Charge
|Dimensions
|162.6 x 76 x 8.8mm
When will the phone be released?
OnePlus typically releases its first phone of each year around May - June, as evident by its last few device launches:
- OnePlus 6 released on May 22, 2018
- OnePlus 5 released on June 11, 2017
- OnePlus 3 released on June 14, 2016
We have no reason to believe OnePlus will change anything this year, and considering that renders of the OnePlus 7 have already leaked like they have, we could look forward to an earlier May release instead of a June one.
How much is it going to cost?
With each new phone that it's come out with, OnePlus has steadily increased the starting price by around $20 or so.
- OnePlus 6T — $549
- OnePlus 6 — $529
- OnePlus 5T — $499
- OnePlus 5 — $479
Another price hike for the OnePlus 7 seems very likely, meaning it could very easily cost around $570 or more.