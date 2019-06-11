It's been a little under a month since OnePlus took the wraps off of the OnePlus 7 Pro during its NYC launch event. When the phone was unveiled, OnePlus showed it off in three colors — Mirror Gray and Nebula Blue have been available since day one, but the striking Almond hue has simply been shown as "coming soon." As of Tuesday, June 11, OnePlus is ready to get that color in customers' hands with the launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro in Almond for the United States and Canada.

The Almond variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro is only available in the mid-tier configuration (aka the best one) with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Specs-wise, it's identical to the 7 Pro we reviewed last month. It's got a gigantic 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a buttery smooth 90Hz refresh rate, speedy Snapdragon 855 processor, triple rear camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor, etc., etc. All of that's fine and dandy, but the star of this particular show is the Amond colorway. The last "gold" phone OnePlus sold was the Soft Gold OnePlus 5 from 2017, and depending on how the light hits it, Almond on the 7 Pro is bit more colorful than the muted gold/white we previously had.

I'm usually not one for gold phones, but I dig this Almond aesthetic. While the back glass is still glossy, the actual finish is much more full and less reflective than what you'd find on something like a gold iPhone XS. In fact, I'd consider the back of the Almond OnePlus 7 Pro to be more of a blush than anything. The frame of the phone is a much more pure gold color, as is the accent surrounding the rear camera. Almond is more visually interesting than Mirror Gray, yet not as boisterous as Nebula Blue. This combination looks fantastic in person and is a nice middle ground between the overly colorful Nebula Blue and very subdued Mirror Gray. It's more visually interesting than your typical black and white handsets, but it still looks professional and not too boisterous. We already have a full review of the OnePlus 7 Pro for you to check out if you haven't already, but even after just my few initial minutes using the phone for the first time, I came away really impressed. I bought the first OnePlus One as soon as I got an invite, modded the hell of out the 3T, and still play with my Red OnePlus 6 from time to time. All of those phones were fantastic, but the 7 Pro feels like a proper culmination of those many years of hard work to create something truly special. The OnePlus 7 Pro is big, heavy, and doesn't have the absolute best cameras in the world, but wow, is it fun to use. The fit and finish is top-of-the-line, the 90Hz display is stupendous, and I'm genuinely surprised with how well the in-screen fingerprint sensor works.

Dedicated OnePlus fans have probably already picked up a 7 Pro by now, but if you've been holding off and waiting on the sidelines, I'd say to go for it. Nebula Blue still might be my color of choice, but if it's too loud for your liking, Almond is the next best choice. The Almond OnePlus 7 Pro is available for purchase right now from OnePlus's website for $699. If you live in the UK, Almond sales will begin on June 25 via OnePlus's website and John Lewis and Partners for £699.