Having made its debut yesterday, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is now launching in India. Accounting for well over a third of OnePlus' global sales, India is the company's largest global market. OnePlus edged out Samsung earlier in the year to become the leading handset vendor in the premium category, and it hasn't relinquished that position.

The McLaren Edition builds on the strengths of the standard OnePlus 6T: you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and a larger 6.41-inch screen, and round the back there's an orange band that runs across the lower two-thirds of the frame. The phone also comes with 10GB of RAM, a first in the Indian market. The standard 6T is one of the fastest phones in the market, and the added RAM should give the McLaren Edition even more grunt.

The McLaren Edition will be very limited in quantity, so get it while it's still on sale.

Another new addition is the 30W fast charger. OnePlus has offered 22.5W Dash Charge for the last two years, and that is now making way for Warp Charge 30, which aims to charge the device from flat to 50% in just 20 minutes. The wall unit has a hint of orange as well, and there's a braided orange cable to go along with it.

As the 6T is missing a 3.5mm jack, you get a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle in the box, which also has an orange hue. One of the differentiating features on the McLaren Edition is the packaging — the device comes in an orange box packed with goodies. There's a booklet that highlights McLaren's origins and achievements on the Grand Prix circuit, and you also get a carbon fiber case with the McLaren logo at the bottom.

There's also a plaque featuring a tiny shard of carbon fiber fashioned into the McLaren logo. The McLaren Edition has a lot going for it, and is an easy recommendation for Formula One fans. The phone is set to go on sale in the country for ₹50,999.

The phone will be sold in limited quantity, so if you're interested, you should get your hands on the McLaren Edition while it's still available.